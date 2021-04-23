The approval of a preliminary plat and site plan for a 75-unit apartment complex led Mayor Rick Ihli to express concern at the April 13 Rogers City Council meeting.
The plan by Venture Development Group for Territorial Lofts is being proposed on Territorial Road, adjacent to the Laurel Creek Development.
“We’re kind of getting a lot of apartment complexes in this community,” Ihli said. “Are the demographics to the point where this sounds like a viable project? Is the demand there? It’s a big concern to me. We’re looking at 300 to 500 new apartments in this community. There would be nothing worse than if we can’t fill it.”
The developer is proposing to construct a three-story, 790-square-foot market rate apartment building made of up 10 studio units, 24 one-bedroom units and 41 two-bedroom units. Rentals will range from $1,200 to $2,100.
Jamison Kohout, representing Venture Development, assured the mayor that his company is working with a market analyst, and that their other building projects have gone well. “Every indication is that there certainly is a need for our apartments,” Kohout said, noting the proposed project’s proximity to Dayton Parkway and Brockton Lane. Its location next to Maple Grove and Corcoran may draw people in from other communities, too, he said.
Jason Ziemer, Rogers City Planner and Community Development coordinator, said the project will include an outdoor patio, playground and dog park. “We’ve worked with the developer pretty extensively,” Ziemer said.
OPEN FORUM PRESENTATION
Speaking during the open forum portion of the meeting, three women asked the city council to consider partnering with them on a new diversity initiative.
“We are interested in inclusion and equity,” resident Kirsten Santelices said. “Our purpose is to educate ourselves, learn from each other and to lift up marginal voices.”
The Rogers for Community Equity group began meeting monthly in June 2020 to look at education opportunities, Santelices said. “We would love to collaborate with the Rogers City Council and city staff to work on amplifying diverse voices,” she said. “A lot of healing needs to happen within the community across the races and genders. We need to think about how the police department shows up in diverse community spaces.”
Santelices said the group would like to host an event within the next couple of months to bring the community together. She proposed that an event similar to Movies in the Park could offer a film in a public venue, followed by a facilitated discussion with the police chief and members of the city council.
City Administrator Steve Stahmer suggested that the group contact Mike Bauer, director of Recreation and Facilities, to discuss the best venue for the event.
ASSISTANT LIQUOR OPERATIONS MANAGER
The city council also approved on a 4-1 vote, a revised position description and authorized an internal posting for a full-time assistant liquor operations manager at Rogers Wine and Spirits. Councilor Shannon Klick cast the dissenting vote.
Gary Buysse, Rogers liquor operations director, said that when the city’s liquor store opened in October 2002, the city had two full functioning off-sale liquor stores and one on-sale liquor store. At that time, the city had three full-time employees, one at the muni and two full-time employees at Rogers Wine and Spirits, he said. After the assistant manager position became vacant in 2007, the position was not filled, according to Buysse.
“Since that time, sales at RW&S have increased by over $2 million, in addition to adding a seventh day to our schedule, since Sunday liquor became a reality on July 2, 2017,” Buysse said.
The city’s municipal liquor store will reopen on May 1, after being closed for more than a year, he said. “We’re attempting to keep our heads above water, not to grow the system,” Buysse said. “We don’t know which customers will come back, or whether we will have new customers.”
A new assistant liquor operations manager would spend 80% of the work time at the muni and 20% at RW&S, he said. “We’re trying to change the dynamic of the muni as it is now,” Buysse said, adding that the facility’s new building could be used for private events and/or public events with entertainment.
Mayor Ihli said, “To me, it sounds like a good plan. It’s a good time to start it. I assume from the chatter that it will be busy.”
NEW RECREATION/FACILITIES COORDINATOR
The council approved naming Havana Hanson as Rogers Recreation and Facilities coordinator. She will replace Brianna Anderson, who began the job in November 2020 and has resigned effective April 30.
Hanson began working for Rogers in 2014, as a building attendant at the Rogers Activity Center. She then worked as a building coordinator and recreation intern while she completed her degree in recreation at Winona State University.
