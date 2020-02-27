A pilot, the lone occupant, has died following a plane crash in Rogers Saturday morning, Feb. 22, at Crow-Hassan Park Reserve in Rogers.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said a single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza went down after departing from Flying Cloud Airport. The intended destination is still being determined.
Rogers Fire Chief was out of town at the time but said his department was first on scene.
“We got the call approximately 11:30 a.m. Feb. 22, that a plane crashed on the Rogers side of the Crow River across from the St. Michael BMX track.”
Feist said the crash scene was extremely remote and posing difficulty with access. “It was in a very wooded section of the park,” he said. “Our firefighters had to get there walking and using an ATV. Basically they went on foot.”
Feist said the area was so remote that responders couldn’t see smoke at first. “The firefighters came upon the site and found the deceased pilot with the aircraft,” he said. “There was nothing they could do for the pilot.”
The scene was soon teaming with responders, including from Rogers Police, St. Michael and Albertville fire departments, Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, Three Rivers Park officers, North Air Care, Hennepin County Medical Examiner, and from the federal NTSF and FAA departments.
The most recent reports have identified the pilot as Scott Wagner, co-owner of Wagner’s Greenhouses, which has stores in Minneapolis, Bloomington and Hugo. He leaves behind a wife and two children.
This was the second plane crash Feist’s department responded to in the past 20 years. The first one was in Dayton and also killed its pilot.
“It’s one of those unique things, it just doesn’t happen very often,” he said.
Sheriff Dave Hutchinson released the following statement about the crash: “Our deepest sympathy goes to the friends and family of the deceased. We will continue to work with federal and local investigators to gather additional information.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.