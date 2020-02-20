Three new police squad cars will be on the streets in Rogers later this year.
The Rogers City Council Feb. 11 authorized a total of $153,000 for the purchasing and equipping the cars, including a 2020 Chevy Tahoe to be used for the K-9 unit, and two 2020 Ford Interceptor SUVs.
One of the Ford Interceptors will replace a 2018 squad car that was totaled in a crash Jan. 31 on Interstate 94, according to Police Chief Dan Wills. Costs for that vehicle will be recouped through the League of Minnesota Cities Insurance Trust, the chief said.
“The authorization to purchase the squads is needed prior to Feb. 26, in an effort to get the squads delivered to Action Radio to be outfitted ahead of other police departments,” Wills said in a memo to the City Council. “Timeliness is crucial, as the 2020 Ford Interceptor SUVs that police departments all over the state ordered last fall are now being delivered, and there is a rush to get them to equipment outfitters to be outfitted and ready for patrol use.”
Delay of even a few days in getting the squads in line at Action Radio “could easily add on a month of us waiting to get our squad cars outfitted,” Wills said.
The Rogers Police Department currently has three marked squads and one unmarked squad for patrol use, according to the chief. “With up to four officers working per shift, this is resulting in us having to run our squad cars nearly 24 hours a day, and we no longer have any backup squad cars to use,” he said. “We’re just out of squad cars.”
Additional Police Department officers also exacerbate the need for more vehicles, Wills said.
The 2020 Ford Interceptors are a new design that will render the current equipment obsolete for retrofitting, he said.
“The cameras, radios, radars and computers are becoming antiquated and need to be replaced, which results in an increase to the total squad build,” Wills’ memo said.
The police vehicles, to be purchased under a state contract, cost $35,506 (for the Tahoe) and $34,462 (for the Ford Interceptors). Building the vehicles will amount to $25,994 for the Tahoe and $22,338 for the Ford Interceptors. Equipping the squad cars with camera, radio, computer and graphics is an additional cost.
In answer to a question from resident Jim Kelley about ballistic protection inside the doors of police vehicles, Wills said that no new police vehicles currently were available with that feature. However, he said it will be a priority in the future.
“These three (squad cars) don’t have it, but we are researching options and moving forward,” the chief said. “We want our officers to be as safe as possible.”
In other action, the council approved on the consent agenda with no discussion the following items:
• Acquisition by Three Rivers Park District of land at 26260 141st Ave. N. According to a memo to the council from Recreation and Facilities Director Mike Bauer, Three Rivers Park District will remove the existing single family home and outbuildings and return the property to natural open space. No additional park development is planned for the property at this time, he said.
• A cooperative construction agreement with Hennepin County for CSAH 101 and Dayton/Rogers Parkway. According to a memo to the council from Public Works Director John Seifert, the cities of Rogers and Dayton cooperatively entered into an $800,000 federal solicitation approximately 10 years ago to provide for a future interchange on Interstate 94 near Brockton Lane. “This interchange will provide access to both communities and help relieve current and future traffic congestion with the planned growth in housing and commercial properties,” Seifert’s memo said. Dayton is the lead agency sponsoring the project, which is expected to connect Hennepin County roads 81 and 101.
• A letter of support from Rogers to Hennepin County on behalf of Accessible Space, Inc., a property management company specializing in housing for seniors and people with disabilities. The company is requesting a $150,000 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) grant from the county to rehab exterior concrete and replace windows at Autumn Trails and Meadow Trails developments in Rogers, which offer supportive housing to residents, according to a memo to the council from Rogers planning intern Max Pattsner.
“The focus of Autumn Trails is on low-income seniors, with units available to residents over 62 years of age at 30% of the resident’s income,” the memo said. “The focus of Meadow Trails is on low-income residents with disabilities, with the requirement that at least one tenant per unit have a qualifying disability, and rent set at 30% of the resident’s income.”
