Two new police officers have joined the Rogers Police Department.
The Rogers City Council Jan. 14 approved the hiring of Griffin Campbell and Sydney Higgins as full-time officers. They will fill the vacancies created by Det. Dan Drake’s retirement in March 2019 and the death of Office Blake Neumann in December 2019.
Following the council’s approval in July 2019 to advertise for the hiring of an officer to replace Drake, Chief Dan Wills said 75 applications were received. He and Assistant City Administrator Stacy Scharber reduced the list to 30, and conducted interviews Sept. 9 and 10 with a Rogers police sergeant, two police officers and a records staff employee.
Ten applicants were interviewed Sept. 16 and 17 by a panel consisting of a Rogers police sergeant, two police officers and Rogers Fire Chief Brad Feist. Final interviews were conducted Sept. 24 and 25 by Scharber and Wills.
After extending conditional job officers to Campbell and Higgins, both candidates underwent comprehensive background investigations, as well as psychological and medical examinations, Wills said.
Griffin Campbell is from Baxter, Minn., and is a graduate of St. John’s University. He completed his police skills training at Alexandria Technical and Community College, and previously served as a reserve officer with the Pequot Lakes Police Department.
Sydney Higgins is from Eagan, and is a graduate of Winona State University and Rasmussen College. She served on active duty as an operational intelligence analyst with the U.S. Navy. Higgins also was a Police Explorer with the Eagan Police Department and a reserve officer with the Goodview Police Department.
“They will be a tremendous asset to our community,” Wills said.
A formal swearing-in ceremony will be conducted at a future City Council meeting after the two officers have completed their four-to-five month field training program, according to Wills.
The council last week also approved a promotion process to select a police captain. “The police captain position will greatly assist with the command-level administration and oversight of the Police Department as we continue to grow,” Will said. “Barring any unforeseen circumstances, an internal candidate will be selected.”
If an internal candidate is selected, he added, the positions of sergeant and police officer will need to be filled.
“Pending successful completion of our newest officers in the field training program, we will then advertise internally and select a second detective (to replace Det. Dan Drake),” Wills said.
The hiring of two new officers brings the Police Department’s total to 21 sworn officers, he said. The department had been authorized for 20 officers, but the City Council’s adoption of the 2020 budget included a police captain position.
According to Wills, Rogers has experienced a large increase in the number of calls for police service, which has resulted in the need for a higher level of oversight, higher liability, and a need for more accountability and support at all levels.
The new hires, he said, will help to enable the department to become more proactive, rather than reactive. “I would like to get out into the community more,” Wills said. “I would like to start a Citizen Police Academy and an Explorer Post.”
Wills estimated that the entire hiring and training process will take up to six months to complete.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.