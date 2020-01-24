The Rogers City Council Jan. 14 approved a $942,500 Livable Communities grant agreement for the Main Street redevelopment project.
The grant was awarded by the Metropolitan Council LCDA (Livable Communities Demonstration Account) grant program.
“Rogers was one of eight cities to be awarded a share of the $7 million available through the LCDA program,” said a memo from Jason Ziemer, Rogers Community Development coordinator and city planner, in a memo to the City Council.
The grant funding will support Rogers’ downtown redevelopment project proposed by Duffy Development, including 104 residential units, a new commercial building, new space for the community senior center, outdoor plaza areas, and a large open green space, Ziemer’s memo said.
The 104 residential units will be comprised of 40 units for active living seniors (55+), 50 workforce apartments, and 14 market-rate apartments.
The LCDA funding supports property acquisition at 21501 John Deer Lane, demolition and site preparation, on-site storm water systems, sidewalks, and extensive plaza and green space areas within the development, Ziemer said.
“The property acquisition is necessary to support construction of the workforce housing apartment building, as well as is necessary for some of the internal plaza/green spaces, parking and storm water retention,” Ziemer’s memo said.
The grant contract funding expires on Dec. 31, 2022, or “until all obligations are satisfied,” he said, though an extension of up to two years could be considered.
The agreement required the city on Nov. 26, 2019, to adopt a Fair Housing policy in order to receive the awarded funds.
Rogers also received a $350,000 grant in November 2019 from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED). Rogers was one of five cities to be awarded a share of the $2 million available through the DEED program.
