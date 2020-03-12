An adult male was placed on mental health hold after threatening himself at a residence on Bassood Lane in Rogers Saturday, March 7.
Officers were dispatched to the residence after the male that had gotten into an argument with his wife and threatened self harm.
The male had recently informed his wife he would attempt suicide by walking at officers with a firearm in order to force them to shoot him. Officers arrived and were able to get the female complainant and her children to safety while the male remained in the house, still threatening self harm. Negotiators from Brooklyn Park PD and the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office arrived to assist as the male at one point drove down the driveway and confronted armed officers to come up to the residence if they wished to speak to him.
The male spoke to negotiators for an extended period of time before complying and turning himself over to officers. The male was then placed on a mental health hold.
