Amazing, as the world is suffering from an international emergency, Nancy Pelosi and Democrats take time off until May 4 instead of passing a paycheck bill. We all realize that they want to keep this going until about November, but this is insanity personified. They know the only chance of a Democratic win in November is to keep the coronoavirus alive, but chances are it will backfire big time. Three years of unprecedented economic growth in spite of Democratic obstructionism and media spinning, all now damaged by a pandemic which has been overblown by 400%, playing into the hands of the Democratic Party.
Just maybe, our country will be brought back to spirituality and morality which has hit the bottom of the barrel. And yes, that the virus came from a laboratory in Wuhan is now proven. [Editor’s note: The U.S. Intelligence Community publicly considers an unintentional transmission of the COVID-19 virus from a Wuhan labratory as one of two likely origin hypotheses, the other being that the outbreak ocurred naturally.] Problem is that the Chinese were hosting an international celebration about that time and lo and behold, the attendees all returned to their home countries and bingo, the virus spreads. Remember the HlNl in 2009-2010 under Obama? 12-15,000 died and over 400,000 hospitalized but nothing shut down, the world went on as usual. Of course, any negative press at that time would have hurt Obama’s re-election. It’s called media control of world affairs. And yes, Trump has given state governors the final word on the opening of states, contrary to what the leftist media has been spinning in calling him a dictator and that he calls the shots on opening.
In other eye-openers, the state of Utah has been sued by the ACLU for passing a law saying only girls can participate in girls sports. Is that what it takes for the LGBTQ community to get its way? Is this really America? Finally, why would the Democrats want to block a bill that would keep businesses from performing and bringing the nation’s greatest economy back? The answer is simple: Unhappy people going to the polls is exactly what the Democratic Party wants, no matter how they spin and act like they are doing a service to the country.
God bless the medical professionals who are doing the heroic acts for all of us. Keep them safe and always remember, this too shall pass.
Gordon Schmidt, Loretto
