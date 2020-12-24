Rogers City Councilor Darren Jakel got a virtual send-off from his colleagues Dec. 8, at the last meeting of his term in office.
Jakel, who did not file for re-election in November, will be succeeded by Kevin Jullie.
“I would like to recognize Darren Jakel for his couple of runs at City Council service,” Councilor Mark Eiden said. “He has had a long tenure and given great service to the city. You will be missed.”
Jakel first served on the Rogers City Council from 2002-06, and then again from 2013-20.
“It has been a joy to work with you,” Mayor Rick Ihli said. “You are a good man. You have guided this city for years and I appreciate your hard work. You are a good friend; I think of you quite highly.”
Assistant City Administrator Stacy Scharber also thanked Jakel for his years of service. “We are so, so grateful,” Scharber said. “I know that your knowledge and compassion for the city, the residents and the staff will be missed.”
Councilor Bruce Gorecki said that during his time on the city council, he has appreciated Jakel’s “level-headedness.”
“You have always been our wise council member,” Councilor Shannon Klick said. “I appreciate that, and I will miss it.”
City Administrator Steve Stahmer noted that if the meeting were being held in person, Jakel would be receiving a standing ovation for his service to Rogers.
part-time CSO JOB DESCRIPTION
In other action, the council approved a modified job description for its part-time Community Service Officer (CSO).
“Community Service Officers are tasked with duties and responsibilities that do not require the presence of a sworn police officer,” Police Chief Dan Wills said. “They are a tremendous asset to our city, and an integral part of our team.”
Under the modified job description approved by the council, the CSO program now will be a recruitment and training program for potential police officers in Rogers.
“As it stands now, our part-time CSOs are not required to be enrolled in a law enforcement program or have a desire to be a police officer,” Wills said, noting that the current program results in very little turnover.
“Ideally, we will hire part-time CSOs, train them and monitor their performance, and hopefully retain them as future police officers if appropriate,” he said.
If the part-time CSO is not hired as a police officer in Rogers or another police department within 365 days after graduating from a law enforcement program, the CSO will leave Rogers and the city will hire a new CSO to renew the candidate pool, according to Wills.
“The job description changes will save our staff time and resources when hiring police officers if we do not have to conduct an external hiring process, and can hire from within,” he said.
Ihli said he believes the change is “a wise decision and a prudent thing to do. I appreciate this; it’s a great idea,” Ihli said.
Rogers now employs two part-time CSOs who work from 6-11 p.m. “One has no desire to go into law enforcement, and the other one is going to the Brainerd Police Department,” Wills said.
