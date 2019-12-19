Hassan Sand & Gravel, Inc. has been granted an interim use permit to conduct a mining operation at 25720 141st Ave. N. in Rogers.
The Rogers City Council approved the interim use permit Dec. 10, subject to 23 conditions.
The city received the land-use application July 3 from Kevin D. Scherber, on behalf of Hassan Sand & Gravel. The request was reviewed by the Planning Commission Nov. 19. The commission recommended approval, subject to 19 conditions and pending the council’s public hearing and comments from the Elm Creek Watershed District Management Commission.
The City Council first considered the request at a Nov. 26 public hearing.
The 23 conditions include a specification that any abandoned machinery or rubbish must be removed from the site regularly; that all buildings left vacant or unused must be demolished; that the mined area must be restricted to no more than 38 acres of the site in total; that the maximum noise level at the perimeter of the site must be within the limits set by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and the Environmental Protection Agency of the United States; and that operators must utilize all practical means to reduce the amount of dust caused by the operation.
If at any time the applicant is found to be out of compliance with the mining agreement, city code, or the resolution, they would have 10 days to comply. If the applicant is not in compliance after 10 days, the city council could move to revoke the interim use permit. The applicant will be required to submit required permit applications annually and pay all applicable fees.
Hours of operation would be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. No mining operation is permitted to take place on Sunday.
“I don’t see anything we can’t adhere to,” said Kevin Scherber, on behalf of Hassan Sand & Gravel.
Rogers planning intern Max Pattsner said earlier that the property consists of six parcels totaling about 124 acres, now under single ownership. The land is between 141st Ave. N. to the south and the Crow River to the north. The existing use is agricultural, though the parcels are all guided Single Family Residential in the 2030 Comprehensive Plan.
All six parcels are guided Park & Open Space in the draft 2030 Comprehensive Plan, Pattsner’s earlier memo said.
The company proposes to run a sand and gravel mining operation on the southern-most three of six parcels, totaling 38 acres of land. “The applicant would rent any farmable sections of land not being used for mining to farmers to continue the current agricultural use,” Pattsner’s earlier memo said.
“Hassan’s move to the subject site would be a logical continuation of business and would be less impactful to neighboring properties than an expansion of their current operation would be,” said one of the earlier comments from the Planning Commission.
The mining operation is estimated to continue for 20-30 years, Pattsner said earlier. City staff is recommending an interim use permit of 10 years, to be renewed every year after that for the next 10 years. At the end of 20 years, the applicant would need to reapply for another interim use permit.
Pattsner told the council last week that the city retains an exclusive option to negotiate the purchase of the land once the interim use permit expires at the end of 20 years.
The applicant is not proposing any new structures to be built on the property, Pattsner said earlier.
All parts of the site, once excavated or in the process of being excavated, will be screened from 141st Avenue North by a six-foot earthen berm, Pattsner said earlier.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.