Heavy home construction requires third polling precinct in Rogers

Legislative redistricting – plus the profusion of new home development – are both factors in the need for the city of Rogers to establish an additional polling precinct.
“When I first came here in 1999, there was just one precinct,” Assistant City Administrator/Clerk Stacy Scharber said. “The city of Rogers has had two voting precincts since the early 2000s,” Scharber said in a memo to the Rogers City Council. “There has been substantial growth over the last 20-plus years, and the current Precinct 2 has grown too large for one polling location.”
The City Council, on March 8, approved a new precinct configuration, as follows:
• Precinct 1: All property lying north of Interstate 94, to vote at the Rogers Activity Center (ice arena), 21080 141st Ave.
• Precinct 2: All property lying north of Territorial Road and south of Interstate 94, to vote at the Rogers Community Room, 21201 Memorial Drive
• Precinct 3: All property lying south of Territorial Road, to vote at the Rogers Event Center, 21670 Main Street
“With the creation of Laurel Creek and Skye Meadows, there will be significant growth in the number of registered voters, which will reside in Precinct 3 …” Scharber said. “This is more for the future, for the property in the southwest corner of the city.”
While 3,000 registered voters currently cast ballots in Precinct 1, between 6,000 and 7,000 registered voters live in Precinct 2, according to Scharber. That has resulted in “lines out the door” at polling places and has complicated the ability to manage the crowds and tally votes when the polls close, she said.
“Hennepin County would prefer 2,500 to 3,000 people in a precinct; there are 3,200 registered voters in Precinct 1,” Scharber said. “Hennepin County would love us to have about six precincts, but I don’t have the manpower.”
Each polling place requires a head judge and four to five other judges to help, Scharber said. “Hennepin County only gives us 12 polling pads, based on the number of early voters and the number of people who voted in the last election,” Scharber said. “Hennepin County provides the hardware; we provide the manpower and do the work.”
Even with the new precinct, Scharber said, “I promote early voting. I’ve been doing elections for 30 years, and early voting has helped tremendously.”
Revised Birchwood 2nd Addition
The council reviewed the concept plan for the revised Birchwood 2nd Addition.
D.R. Horton, the developer, is building a total of 126 residential units – 60 twin home structures and six detached single-family homes on 38.5 acres. The original development plan for Birchwood 2nd Addition featured 30 single-family home sites, according to Jason Ziemer, Rogers City Planner/Community Development coordinator.
The two-story twin homes will feature three to four bedrooms with three baths over 1,600 square feet of living space, two-stall garages, additional garage storage space, and an outdoor patio area.
“City code requires requests for planned unit development zoning to go through an initial concept plan review with the City Council,” Ziemer said in a memo to the council. “There are no staff recommendations or request for council action.”
The four-bedroom, three-bath townhomes will be slab on grade with no basement, according to Reid Schulz, land development project manager for D.R. Horton.
The six single-family homes will have basements and walkout levels. “There will be lots of space and a lot of good views,” said Schulz, who said the developer hopes to start construction this summer.
Councilor Bruce Gorecki said, “It will be nice to have more single-family units.”
Councilor Mark Eiden said, “The density always makes me grimace, but overall, it’s a good piece of infill development.”
A new intersection will be constructed on Brockton Lane to serve the north end of the Birchwood development, according to Ziemer.
Maria’s Voice Domestic Abuse Education Programs
Lissa Weimelt and Sara Silva made a presentation to the City Council prior to the general business items.
They are advocates for Maria’s Voice Domestic Abuse Education programs. The program was created in response to the murder of Maria Pew, 28, who was killed by her husband at their home in Maple Grove in April 2020.
Weimelt and her husband, Bill Pew, are Maria’s parents and co-founders of the program. Sara Silva, Maria’s cousin, is the executive director.
They noted that Maria was one of 28 people in Minnesota who were murder victims of domestic abuse in 2020. Also, they said 34% of Minnesota woman and 25% of Minnesota men have experienced violence, rape or stalking during their lifetimes.
The statistics reveal the need for all members of the community to be educated, they said.
Their prevention network centers on awareness, education, and safe action. The two women asked that the city of Rogers include their video on its website and help make the community aware of the problem.
“Domestic abuse can be prevented,” Silva said. “Rogers can lead. It’s critical to add primary prevention before violence happens.”
City Administrator Steve Stahmer and Rogers Police Chief Dan Wills have been briefed about the program, they said, and Weimelt and Silva requested that city officials reach out to other employees and citizens as well.
“It’s difficult to get funding as a new non-profit,” Silva said. “You have a conduit to a lot of people. You can talk to citizens and businesses and ask them to fund this.”
