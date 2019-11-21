The Rogers City Council Nov. 12 approved a redevelopment grant contract with the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED).
Rogers was informed in September that it had been awarded a $350,000 DEED redevelopment grant. Rogers was one of five cities to be awarded a share of the $2 million available through the DEED program, according to a memo to the council from Jason Ziemer, Rogers city planner and Community Development coordinator.
The city also has been recommended for a $942,500 grant from the Metropolitan Council LCDA (Livable Communities Demonstration Account) grant program, Ziemer said. Final approval of that grant is expected in December.
The grant funding will support Rogers’ downtown redevelopment project proposed by Duffy Development, including 104 residential units, a new commercial building, new space for the community senior center, outdoor plaza areas, and a large open green space, Ziemer’s memo said.
The 104 residential units will be comprised of 40 units for active living seniors (55+), 50 workforce apartments, and 14 market rate apartments.
Eligible redevelopment costs — demolition, storm water, sidewalks and public acquisition for the project — total $1.15 million, Ziemer said. DEED funding can be used for demolition of all existing buildings, on-site storm water systems and sidewalks, according to Ziemer.
The project and/or all eligible grant activities must begin by Sept. 30, 2020. The grant contract funding expires Dec. 31, 2022, or “until all obligations are satisfied,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.