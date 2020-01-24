Three Rivers Park District this month is kicking off its master planning process for future development of a new 21-mile long north-south regional trail through the western portion of Hennepin County.
The future Diamond Lake Regional Trail (DLRT) will connect the communities of Dayton, Rogers, Corcoran, Medina, Long Lake, Orono and Wayzata.
The plan was introduced at a Rogers City Council meeting Jan. 14.
According to Stephen Shurson, project manager, the vision is for a 10-foot wide paved, multi-use trail corridor that will connect areas of high natural resource value, local parks or trails, and other planned or existing regional trails in the Three Rivers network.
“Our main goal is to be adjacent to roads and be a destination trail, not just for transportation,” Shurson said. “We want to connect the trail to natural resources and city amenities. We already know some interesting areas we want to hit.”
He estimated it will be 10-20 years before the regional trail is fully developed.
Users will be able to use the trail for hiking, biking, dog-walking, running and in-line skating.
Three Rivers would be the primary party responsible for costs related to acquisition, development and construction, as well as future operational and maintenance costs, according to Shurson.
“Our first step will be to work in partnership with city representatives to identify and evaluate potential routes,” he said. “We’re looking at acquiring properties over the next 10-plus years. Acquiring the right-of-way won’t be done all at once. We’ll look for opportunities and do it in segments.”
Once route options are identified, Three Rivers representatives will visit community events to provide project information and solicit feedback on route alignments, he said.
In Rogers, he said, Three Rivers representatives will connect with residents at the farmers market, Rockin’ Rogers, Entertainment in the Park and via the city newsletter.
Shurson said a project website containing background information and links to an online public survey and interactive map will be developed.
“Because of the complexity of the corridor and the number of community stakeholders involved, we will be developing monthly project updates that will be shared with city staff representatives to be forwarded to parks commissions and city council members,” Shurson said.
The project timeline is for route option development and evaluation from January through April, public outreach from May through August, and final route selection and master plan production from September through December.
Agency approvals will be sought from January through April 2021.
Information: www.LetsTalkThreeRivers.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.