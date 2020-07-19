Nelson is working on ‘smart mirror’ invention
Kylan Nelson recently graduated from Dunwoody College of Technology with a degree in computer technology, but given that single piece of information, the reader might be unlikely to guess what the 2015 Rogers High School grad’s other field of interest is. If anyone guessed “combat sports” without looking at the headline first, it would be very impressive indeed.
Two weeks ago, this newspaper featured St. Michael-Albertville alum Devyn Sloter, who received one of Dunwoody’s 2020 Academic Excellence Awards. Nelson was also among the list of Academic Excellence honorees, giving the local area two winners in a single year.
Award winners are selected by Dunwoody faculty. Students must maintain at least a 3.0 grade-point average and a 90% attendance record, and other factors considered include work ethic, extra-curricular participation, collegiate camaraderie, pursuit of excellence and self-awareness.
“I was surprised that I got the award because I didn’t have the highest GPA, I thought I was kind of average with everyone else in the class,” Nelson said. “The more I looked into it and saw how big of a deal it was, it made me really happy. Knowing that the teachers are the ones who vote for it made me happy to know they saw how hard I was working.”
A fighter first
Nelson’s interest in computers came only after he began his studies at Dunwoody. Earlier than that, he developed interests in boxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu, a martial art centered around grappling and joint-locks that would be familiar to any fan of the Ultimate Fighting Championship or other mixed martial arts competitions. He has kept to sparring in the boxing ring, but has been seen at competitive tournaments in jiu-jitsu. His interest was first piqued when he watched his brother playing an UFC video game.
“I started boxing when I was 15, and I loved it,” Nelson said. “I couldn’t drive yet, but I wanted to go just about every day, so my parents had to drive me and pick me up all the time. I think it made me mature really fast, because no matter who you are, you aren’t the toughest guy in a boxing gym. From there, I also got into Brazilian jiu-jitsu, too. It all started because I saw UFC in a video game.”
It’s probably not every mother who would say yes when her son asks if he can take up boxing.
“[Mom] lets me try things, even if, deep down, she probably didn’t really want me to do it,” Nelson said.
Nelson has not been able to go to gyms much recently because of COVID-19, but he hopes to carry on competing when it becomes possible.
The tech side
If the reader finds it surprising that a boy who frequented boxing gyms as a teenager went on to earn a degree in computer technology, Nelson may just share the surprise.
“In high school, all my friends were big computer gamers and I could never relate to that then,” Nelson said. “I knew nothing [about computer technology], but I was surprised by how much I loved it after I started at Dunwoody. I just got attached.”
His early studies at the college were split between coding languages, including Python and HTML, and more networking-based classes. Later on, students can choose which area of computing they most prefer to concentrate on, and Nelson chose a route based in the networking area.
While no other member of his family had ever taken up boxing before, Nelson said his dad’s biggest interest is in computers, so there may be a genetic basis for one of Nelson’s two seemingly disparate interests.
Nelson also has a third interest that may inform his career decisions going forward. Before he started at Dunwoody, he was training to become an emergency medical technician at Anoka Technical College, and with his Dunwoody degree in hand, he hopes to find a job as an information technology employee at a medical company or a hospital.
Nelson’s invention
In the modern consumer market, it may seem as if everything has a computer in it, from phones to watches to glasses and everything in between. As he leaves Dunwoody and starts searching for his first post-college job, Nelson has also been working on an invention called a smart mirror. Imagine a standard bedroom mirror capable of displaying time and date, weather, the day’s news and even fun messages like, “you look good today!” right on the glass.
“There’s a little bit of space in the middle where you see yourself,” Nelson said.
The device will be powered by a miniature computer called a Raspberry Pi and will run on the Linux operating system with a code Nelson edited based on one he obtained from the website GitHub.
Nelson has the frame and the monitor set up on his prototype, but is waiting to order the two-way mirror that would be the centerpiece of the device, since the current pandemic situation has created delays and backlogs in shipping throughout the world.
It could well be that, some years hence, it will be possible to buy a smart mirror in the morning and then go watch its inventor compete in a boxing ring or on a jiu-jitsu mat in the evening – which will be surprising only to someone who doesn’t know about Kylan Nelson.
Readers of this newspaper, however, will not be quite so astounded by the apparent contradiction.
