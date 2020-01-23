A request from Allstate Peterbilt Group (APG) to exempt the former Camping World property at 21200 Rogers Drive from the city’s interim ordinance was denied by the Rogers City Council Jan. 14. The ordinance temporarily halts land use and development for commercial and mixed-use properties.
In February 2019, the City Council instituted an interim ordinance establishing a moratorium through Dec. 31, 2019, and later extended it through April 30, 2020. The moratorium affects new or changing land use, zoning and related development activities on commercial and mixed-use properties adjacent to Interstate 94 and Highway 101.
Industrial and high-density residential properties are not included in the moratorium.
“The purpose of the moratorium is to grant the city time to complete and adopt its 2040 Plan and related zoning code updates devoid of land use pressures,” said a memo to the council from Jason Ziemer, Rogers Community Development Coordinator and City Planner.
The city has granted four exceptions to the moratorium since it was adopted. This is the second time staff has recommended denial of an exception request.
APG was proposing to relocate from its current Rogers location at 21701 John Deer Lane, and had identified the former Camping World property as a potential site for its trucking operation, Ziemer said. “That operation would be similar to its current operation, which includes truck maintenance/service/repair,” he said. “At the new location APG would also seek to conduct truck sales.”
LARGE VEHICLES
The operation would be similar to that of the former Camping World operation that included the service of large recreational vehicles, Ziemer said.
He told the council that the proposed use is not a permitted use, and that the maintenance/service/repair plus open sales lots would all require a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) by current zoning code. A zoning text amendment also would be required.
“The type of use proposed for the subject property does not fit the general vision of the 2040 Plan for this area,” Ziemer said.
He said city staff had concerns about the intense use proposed for the site. “It is not the right fit for this location over the long term,” Ziemer said.
Mayor Rick Ihli said, “We already have a lot of trucks in that part of town. I definitely agree with the city staff’s recommendation.”
Ziemer noted that the proposal was similar to a request from the McCarthy Automotive Group and Nelson International, a proposed tenant for the property. Nelson International wanted to lease the former Hummer Dealership at 22015 South Diamond Lake Road for truck sales and service for two years, while they constructed a new facility. That request was denied Aug. 27, 2019.
The staff determined at that time that the B-2 district does not allow for the outdoor storage of trucks and trailers, that current zoning affecting the property does not allow for interim uses, and that it would constitute spot zoning.
Ziemer told the council earlier that the interim moratorium on development “gives us time to research the long-term vision of the community. It allows us to align everything so there is no imbalance in zoning and land use, and also to update the zoning codes for permitted and conditional uses.”
He said earlier that an exception provision in the interim ordinance permits land use and zoning applications, “if applicants are able to demonstrate their proposed project satisfies certain criteria.”
The reason for adopting the temporary moratorium in February, city officials said earlier, was that Rogers’ 2040 Comprehensive Plan has not yet received the required formal approval from the Metropolitan Council. As soon as the 2040 Comprehensive Plan is adopted, the interim ordinance will be lifted.
City Administrator Steve Stahmer said earlier that the interim ordinance “doesn’t impact the ability to develop property in alignment with the 2040 plan, only those in conflict with the 2040 plan.”
2040 PLAN
The 2040 plan, Ziemer said earlier, discusses “the economic advantages and competitiveness of Rogers, and the role long-term development will need to play to capitalize on opportunities and needs of the community.” The plan also notes that vacant land in Rogers “is at a premium, as there is very little left, making those parcels critically important to achieving the vision of the community.”
Ziemer’s earlier memo said the draft 2040 plan “establishes new or additional criteria regarding land use and types of development, and that the existing zoning is not adequate to support the proposed land-use policy.” He also said earlier that the interim ordinance “does not take away property rights of property and business owners to continue the existing use of their properties today, but would (likely) limit and/or temporarily inhibit an expansion of those uses.”
Moratoriums do not prevent development, Ziemer said earlier. “Rather, they can actually enable better development planning and show commitment to that long-term community
Four exceptions to the Rogers moratorium have been granted. On March 26, 2019, NLD Rogers received approval to redevelop the former site of Minnie’s Diner, at 13105 Main St.
On Sept. 14, 2019, a request from Bedrock Motors for site improvements at 13830 Northdale Blvd., was approved.
Two exceptions to the moratorium were approved Nov. 26, 2019: for PWS Holdings, to develop Tommy’s Express Car Wash on two vacant parcels adjacent to CVS Pharmacy and fronting County Road 81; and for Done Right Properties, to develop an 82-unit detached townhome project at 20815 Territorial Road.
