In early 2016, the united Elk River, Rogers and Zimmerman gymnastics team was disbanded and formed into separate programs. Three and a half years later, the Royals and Elks met for the first time in program history on Friday.
The gymnasium at Elk River High School was full of supporters from both Elk River and Rogers. The Elks defeated the Royals 140.05 to 129.05.
“The Elk River Elks had a phenomenal day,” Elks head coach Jennifer Bartlett said. “They are starting to get it all together and getting ready for our postseason. We’re still missing a few kids, so each kid is stepping up. It’s nice to know we’ve got eight kids deep in the lineup.”
The Elks had first-place finishes in all four events plus all-around. Abby Rekstad finished first in three of the four events. Rekstad finished first in vault with a score of 9.25. She finished first in bars with a score of 8.75 and first on beam with a score of 9.5. Rekstad finished first overall in the all-around with a score of 36.1250. Jaelyn Sorenson finished first on floor with a score of 9.15.
What’s next — The Elks were scheduled to host Blaine on Thursday at 2:45 p.m. before participating in the Clemensen Invite on Saturday at 5:15 p.m.
Rogers was scheduled to compete in an invitational at Big Lake High School at noon.
“It’s a great win for us today, first ever meeting between the two, but it also puts us up in the conference a little bit more,” Bartlett said. “Now we are 3-1 and that puts us into a tie for third place so we really appreciate the work the kids have been doing to stay up in the rankings for the conference.”
