A dog is safe and no one else was inside after an evening fire gutted a Rogers town home Tuesday, Dec. 24.
Officers and Rogers Fire were dispatched at 7:32 p.m. to 13866 Lily Drive for smoke that was observed coming out of the windows. Officers arrived as heavy smoke was coming from inside the residence but no flames were seen. A neighbor had kicked the door in to alert anyone inside prior to officer’s arrival.
Officers were unable to make entry due to the smoke being too heavy and were informed by a neighbor that they saw the home owners leave in a vehicle approximately an hour earlier. A family dog eventually ran out of the residence and was taken into custody by a neighbor. The entire bank of town homes was evacuated for safety purposes. The homeowners were eventually reached by phone and informed of the situation as they stated only the dog should have been inside.
Rogers Fire was able to extinguish the fire as it was mainly contained to the kitchen area. A State Fire Inspector surveyed the scene before surrounding residents were allowed back into their units. The home owners arrived approximately an hour later and spoke to fire officials on scene.
American Red Cross volunteers were helping the family of three following the fire. Following devastating home fires, Red Cross volunteers meet with those affected, making sure they have a safe, place to stay, clothing, food, emotional support and help with long-term recovery planning.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.