A dog is safe and no one else was inside after an evening fire gutted a Rogers town home Tuesday, Dec. 24.

Officers and Rogers Fire were dispatched at 7:32 p.m. to 13866 Lily Drive for smoke that was observed coming out of the windows. Officers arrived as heavy smoke was coming from inside the residence but no flames were seen. A neighbor had kicked the door in to alert anyone inside prior to officer’s arrival.

Officers were unable to make entry due to the smoke being too heavy and were informed by a neighbor that they saw the home owners leave in a vehicle approximately an hour earlier. A family dog eventually ran out of the residence and was taken into custody by a neighbor. The entire bank of town homes was evacuated for safety purposes. The homeowners were eventually reached by phone and informed of the situation as they stated only the dog should have been inside.

Rogers Fire was able to extinguish the fire as it was mainly contained to the kitchen area. A State Fire Inspector surveyed the scene before surrounding residents were allowed back into their units. The home owners arrived approximately an hour later and spoke to fire officials on scene.

American Red Cross volunteers were helping the family of three following the fire. Following devastating home fires, Red Cross volunteers meet with those affected, making sure they have a safe, place to stay, clothing, food, emotional support and help with long-term recovery planning.

