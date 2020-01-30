The Elk River Area School District, with high schools in Elk River, Rogers and Zimmerman, was awarded its second Youth Skills Training grant from the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry for $80,000 for students in interested in transportation careers.
The program is expected to complement last year’s grant for $100,000 for students interested in manufacturing careers.
“These grants allow high schools, businesses and community organizations to work together to train students and create skilled workers for their communities,” said Nancy Leppink, DLI commissioner.
The Elk River Area School District will use the grant to expand partnerships with local businesses and the CTE internship program for students to explore these industries and gain skills and certifications before high school graduation.
To learn more about District 728 CTE internships high schools, go to www.ISD728.org/CTE or contact Amy Lord at 763-241-3400, ext. 5016, or amy.lord@isd728.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.