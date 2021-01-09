This holiday season, CROSS Services located in Rogers provided 506 families with toys and other gifts through its Holiday Toy Shop. With the help of local churches, organizations, school groups, individuals and businesses, a total of 1,454 children had a bit merrier of a holiday.
CROSS Services has a reputation for aiding the communities of Rogers, Corcoran, Dayton, Champlin, Osseo and Maple Grove. Its Food Shelf has been visited a whopping 47,309 times, according to its website, and have clothed nearly 5,000 individuals with the Clothes Closet program.
There are plenty of volunteer positions available at CROSS — whether you want to help out in the warehouse, drive for Meals on Wheels, or plan fundraising events — and in-kind and financial donations are accepted. Toys and school supplies are always appreciated, in addition to food, clothing, hygiene products and more. Contact CROSS at info@CROSSservices.org or 763-425-1050 to see how you can best support their services.
