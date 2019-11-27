New Rogers Police Chief Dan Wills recently met area residents from the Rogers Senior Center for the first time and gave a rundown of his department and the issues facing a growing city.
Wills took note of the police department’s personal loss with the recent off-duty death of Officer Blake Neumann.
“This was a tragic loss, but we’re back to work and the community really rose up to help us out,” Wills said, noting that his department took off time to mourn Neumann’s death, with the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office helping take calls during that time.
The chief, who had a long career in Maple Grove prior to the Rogers job, noted the two communities share a lot in common, namely growth.
“My job is to figure out what the Rogers Police Department will look like,” he said. “Rogers has 2,699 square miles, and there’s a lot of room for growth.”
He said Rogers is authorized for 20 full-time police officers, is currently at 17 “and in the process of hiring two,” he said. “My job is to look at staffing levels. Right now we’re able to keep up but we want to get a head. I’m comfortable where we sit.”
An audience member asked what are Rogers’ most common crimes. Wills said retail theft tops the list, but that residents need to be aware of their surroundings. He cited a recent example where a family was at home and someone came inside and stole items like a wallet.
“Criminals look for complacency,” he said. “We need to be on the lookout for our neighbors.”
He added that a lot of criminals come through town simply due to Rogers being a high traffic area at the junction of I-94 and Hwy. 101.
He also warned about a common scheme that directly targets seniors: scammers impersonating a grandson or granddaughter and pleading for money. “If it doesn’t feel right, it probably isn’t. Be more vigilant and call us if it doesn’t feel fright,” he said.
