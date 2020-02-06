A large group of firefighters came to the Jan. 28 Rogers City Council meeting for a special presentation.
Carrie On 5K donated $6,000 to the Fire Department for the purchase of EMS (Emergency Medical Services) jackets, to be worn when responding to medical calls.
Carrie Lorman was 22 years old when she died in a car crash in December 2009 on Interstate 94 as she was returning to Rogers from her retail job in Maple Grove. She was also the mother to then 3-year-old daughter, Brooklynn.
The Carrie On 5K and Brooklynn’s Brigade Kid¬die Run were founded by Angie Volk, a friend of the Lorman family, to Carrie On her memory. The original purpose of the race was a fund-raiser to help establish a college fund for Brooklynn.
“The event in August 2019 was our 10th and final race,” said Sue Stensrud, Carrie’s aunt and spokesperson for Carrie On 5K. “The event has run its course. It was a really hard decision (to end it). It was a labor of love. We’ve always felt good about how the event has helped Rogers.”
The group’s mission statement, according to Stensrud, was to gather, celebrate the life of Carrie Lorman, and give back to the community. A total of $60,000 in proceeds from the race have been donated in the community during the last 10 years.
For the final event in August 2019, Stensrud said, a group of Rogers firefighters paid the fee to join in and walked the 5K wearing their full turnout gear.
“The Fire Department needs medical jackets that were not in their budget,” Stensrud said. “They will get the balance of our proceeds this year.”
Rogers Fire Chief 21 Chris Dunleavy told the council last week that until now, when the Fire Department got a medical call, members reported to the station immediately, wearing whatever they had on when the call came in, and got into their trucks.
The new medical jackets, with sleeves that detach for summer wear, “will identify us as firefighters,” Dunleavy said.
“It’s a significant purchase for us,” he said. “We definitely thank you. Carrie’s legacy will be seen in us in every medical we go on.”
According to Fire Chief Brad Feist, the donation will cover 100% of the cost of the EMS jackets.
Carrie’s mother, Shelli Lorman, and Carrie’s now 13-year-old daughter Brooklynn, stood with Stensrud as she enumerated some of the donations to the community the race has provided during the last 10 years:
• $5,500 for seniors at Rogers High School. Each year the Lorman family has awarded one or two scholarships to selected seniors at Rogers High School, where Carrie attended school.
• $300 for reading programs at Rogers Elementary, the school that Brooklynn attended.
• $18,000 to the Rogers Lions to help people in need
• $9,200 to the CROSS Food Shelf
• $4,200 to the Rogers Police Department, including some AED (Automated External Defibrillator) equipment
“Our most significant donation of $9,500 over two years went to the Rogers Police and Fire, to buy cold-water rescue suits,” Stensrud said.
One of the suits was used in March 2018 in rescuing two men who worked for a tree removal service and were pinned underneath a cherry picker when their equipment slipped into an icy pond.
According to one online news account, the first man was able to get himself out. Then-Rogers Police Chief Jeff Beahen put on a cold water rescue suit and stayed with the other victim in the water for a half-hour before he was rescued.
Eventually crews were able to rescue the man, using two front-end loaders and a tow truck. According to the news account, Beahen then telephoned Carrie’s family to tell them what had just happened.
The victim suffered hypothermia, a broken arm, and facial injuries, but he recovered.
“In their ongoing efforts to support the community in which Carrie lived, the family and friends of the Carrie On 5K race have adopted a highway,” Feist said in a memo to the City Council. “You can find their sign on County Road 116 between CSAH 150 and the county line.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.