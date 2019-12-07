The next step in the process for Lennar’s 379-home project at Territorial Road in Rogers is an EAW (Environmental Assessment Worksheet).
The Rogers City Council Nov. 26 approved a proposal for $33,792 in engineering services from WSB to prepared the EAW.
On Nov. 12, the council reviewed a concept plan from U.S. House Corporation (Lennar) for a mixed-residential subdivision to feature single-family homes, villa homes and twin homes on six properties on 130 acres of land west of Main Street (County Road 150) on Territorial Road.
The development is proposed to include 202 single-family units and 177 attached units, similar to those in Laurel Creek, and to introduce a new twin home product.
Because the development covers approximately 130 acres and due to the number of homes that could be approved by the council, an EAW is required, according to a memo from City Engineer Bret Weiss.
“The purpose of the EAW is to identify potential environmental impacts associated with the project and determine whether an Environment Impact Statement (EIS) is needed,” Weiss’ memo said.
The EAW will be reviewed by the developer and staff before the council authorizes a 30-day review period for comment by public and affected agencies, he said.
In other action, the council approved a $20,704 purchase of LED lighting and installation by Conserva Electric Supply and Plains Energy at the Rogers Activity Center. After a $12,422 precriptive rebate, the final cost will be $8,282.
“The current high bay lighting lamps over the ice have reached their useful life and the color and brightness have faded to the point where a complete re-lamp is required,” said a memo to the council from Mike Bauer, Recreation and Facilities director. The cost to replace the 672 lamps would be $2,500, plus staff time to remove the fixture cages, remove and recycle the lamps and install the new lamps, he said.
