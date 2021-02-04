Junior guard and Royals’ co-captain Ellie Buzzelle made history on Thursday, Jan. 28, when she scored her 1,000th career point in Rogers’ 55-43 loss to No. 8 Maple Grove at Rogers High School.
During the midway point of the first half, Buzzelle was fouled and was awarded 2 free throws. She had scored one free throw earlier in the game for her 998th point. She was two away from history.
Buzzelle converted on both free throws, becoming the third Royal in program history to reach this impressive milestone.
Buzzelle said it was nice to score her 1,000th point at home but her biggest goal was to win.
“Our team was 0-3 before that game and we had a huge chance to win it,” Buzzelle said. “It was awesome to be at home and be surrounded by that environment.”
Ironically, Buzzelle said that she likes to pass the ball at a high level and doesn’t necessarily worry about points.
“I try to focus on hustle plays and passing to my teammates, getting my teammates into the game, knowing teammates strengths, where they can shoot and where they can’t shoot, where they want the ball and where they don’t want the ball,” she said. “I’m definitely a team player and that’s probably my biggest strength and the hustle plays, passing [and] rebounding. Everything but scoring for me.”
Buzzelle is one of only three players in Rogers history to score 1,000 career points since the program began in 2003-04. The Royals’ all-time leading scorer is Casey Mann, who played for Rogers from 2006-2008 and scored 2,218 points.
Buzzelle has scored 1,005 since joining the Royals as a seventh grader in 2016-17. So far in 2020-21, Buzelle has scored 51 points in 4 games, averaging 12.8 points per game.
Buzzelle has played basketball since kindergarten. She said she was inspired by basketball’s fast and brisk pace.
“I tried every sport when I was younger,” she said. “They’re all kind of slow-paced games. I drew to it because of the fast pace, the team aspect and not having the stoppage during play. You don’t really have running and stopping. You’re running for 40 minutes straight.”
Buzzelle’s favorite basketball players are Golden State Warriors guards Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. Ironically, her favorite team isn’t the Warriors. She doesn’t have one, but she enjoys watching women’s college basketball. Buzzelle committed to play for Grand Canyon University in Phoenix after she graduates from Rogers High School next year.
Her favorite memory of playing for Rogers came during her freshman 2017-18 season when the Royals beat Elk River 52-50 on Friday, Dec. 22, 2017 in River Battle 2017.
Buzzelle said that other than scoring 1,000 points, beating Elk River three seasons ago is her fondest memory of playing for Rogers.
“I still remember it vividly,” Buzzelle said. “It was exciting to be around that game where we could actually pull something out and we did pull out a win that year.”
Rogers head coach Patrick Bowlin said that Buzzelle’s achievement is not just about her ability to score points.
“A 1,000-point scorer is a testament somebody who worked hard early in their caree, earned a spot in the varsity lineup and has been consistent throughout,” Bowlin said. “We’re super proud of Ellie. It’s a big accomplishment for her, but I know that she’s hungry for more. She’s ready to move onto what’s next. Ultimately, we know that as a program what’s next is getting ourselves in a better position to be more successful in the conference [NWSC] and the section [8-4A].”
High school varsity athletes often have their fathers and mothers play roles in their student-athlete’s life. Buzzelle’s father, Leonard Buzzelle is no exception.
Leonard Buzzelle said she has become more mature on-and-off the court.
“She has become more of a leader with her teammates,” Leonard Buzzelle said. “Whether it’s on the court or off the court, her dedication and hard effort on becoming the best team player that she can be. She’s a very unselfish player out on the court. She wants to bring out the best in her teammates on the court.”
Ellie Buzzelle said her goals for this season and next season are for the Royals to be more competitive in the Northwest Suburban Conference and Section 8-4A.
“With this new coaching staff, I definitely think we can get deep into sections play this year and next year,” she said. “Making a state [tournament] run is the biggest thing that I think could happen.”
