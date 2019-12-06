The Rogers City Council Nov. 26 authorized city staff to negotiate a three-year contract with Blue42, to help secure additional funding for the Rogers Event Center, to be built at Lions Park/Triangle Park, 21400 Rouillard Ave.
Blue42 is a Maple Grove-based advertising and marketing agency specializing in technology, social media, sales and marketing.
In July, the council approved a funding package for the $2.350 million Rogers Event Center project, as well as a policy for naming rights and sponsorships.
“Staff has talked with a few people and has received only a few contributions,” said a memo to the council from Mike Bauer, Recreation and Facilities Director.
The proposal for representation from Blue42 would “accelerate the fund-raising efforts,” Bauer’s memo said.
Greg Anzeic, representing Blue42 with managing partner Boomer Stelmach, said his firm has 25 employees and is “well positioned to partner with Rogers.”
“We’ve had some conversations in the community, and we feel like we can take the ball and march it down the field,” Anzeic said. He added that his firm’s work in Rogers would consist of meeting with stakeholders and local and regional businesses and “formulating a game plan.”
“We’re very vested in the community,” he said. “We do a lot of work with the Chamber of Commerce. We’re here tonight as a local business, trying to help.”
Mayor Rick Ihli said, “With the hockey center participation by businesses less than stellar, this gives us a better shot to do a better job.”
In July, permanent funding sources for the Rogers Event Center were identified through a collection of funds dedicated for the project, according to a memo from Bauer. They included park dedication fees, plus a partnership between the Rogers Lions and the city of Rogers. The final funding source were to be proceeds from tower and billboard leases.
Naming rights and sponsorships would be available on a first-come, first-served basis, the memo said.
“If a group of people or businesses come together to name a room, they must propose an appropriate room name for City Council approval,” the memo said. “The council may reject the name and ask for an alternative until a name is agreed upon.”
Cost of naming rights for eight areas of the event center ranged from $100,000 for the event center itself, to $5,000 for the coat room.
Sponsorship costs for more than a dozen amenities also are available, ranging from $200 to $75,000.
“Amenities will not be constructed or purchased without a signed pledge and a minimum of 20 percent of the sponsorship is received,” the earlier memo said.
The city also plans to establish a policy for recognizing persons who donate for the new event center because “without the generosity of donors, the project will not be a reality,” the memo said.
A dedication plaque within the atrium will be created for all donors giving $1,000 or more, the memo said.
The one-story, 7,800-square-foot building will be used for community and business rentals, and will free up space at the Rogers Community Center that was booked for 600 events in 2018.
