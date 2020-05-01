Project bid awarded to improve Handke gymnasium, update on new middle school and two high school additions provided
Amid outbreaks, closures and quarantines, Elk River Area School Board members got to award a bid for a Handke Family Center improvement project and saw preliminary drawings of three more upcoming construction projects.
Sitting at the dais several feet apart from each other, the school board members approved a bid for the Handke Center gym improvements and heard updates on the new middle school proposed for Otsego and the additions to Rogers High and Zimmerman Middle and High schools.
Now that its referendum has passed and bonds have been sold to finance construction, District 728 officials have several projects in the works that will improve or expand facilities throughout the district. Voters approved a $113 million bond referendum in November that funds the projects.
Improvements to the Handke Center were one of several items the district listed in its referendum materials this past fall, but the contract awarded on Monday isn’t one of them, even though it is in the same building. The school board awarded a $110,993 contract to Dale Gruber Construction of St. Cloud for gym improvements at Handke Center. The award passed unanimously and with no discussion. The district’s long-term facilities maintenance program will fund the project.
The district’s website says the center hosts the Community Education, Early Childhood Family Education (ECFE), Early Childhood Screening, Discovery Learning Preschool, Nature Explore Center, District Welcome Center, Adult Basic Education (ABE) English as a Second Language, and Early Childhood Special Education programs.
The website says the center’s gym hosts “open gym” programs and can be rented for events.
The school board heard the updates about the three other projects after the Handke contract vote. Unlike the Handke gym, the new middle school and high school additions are components of the district’s referendum effort from this past fall.
“We’ve got a lot of things going on that we’re really excited about and that’s the extra boost we need in times like these,” said Kim Eisenschenk, District 728’s executive director of business.
She told directors the schematic drawings are what the plans for the three schools might look like.
District documents gave a timeline for the Otsego middle school project — design development will happen from March through May; construction documents will come in summer with bidding in August. Robert Sehm of Wold Architects said development of the new middle school is on track. He said work will start in fall and the new school will open before the start of the 2022-23 school year.
Sehm said some of the concepts came from a core planning group of stakeholders who made suggestions, like a safe and secure entrance and a parent drop-off that works, as well as a building that can accommodate a large student body and not limit teachers’ ability to be creative; appropriate storage; a clear public and private separation, so the public has easy access to the gym; multipurpose and multi-use spaces and locker rooms with easy access to fields.
Sehm told the school board that plans are still preliminary and that there’s lots of work to be done.
He gave the school board a tour through schematic drawings of the new middle school. It will have an expanded pond and fields, and access through the main entry off 80th Street Northeast. There will be a special education bus loop on the west side of the building.
In the draft of the main level, the committee wanted an “intimate entry” and easy wayfinding. There is also a “living room” as you come into media center and media commons, and beyond that, a special education cluster. Sehm said Wold took a normal corridor and opens it for flex labs and tech labs. He also noted a performance area in the commons instead of a stage. There is also planning for future additions at spaces around the new school.
The upper level could have room for general classroom clusters. Because the committee wanted as much natural light as possible, designers incorporated light wells into the design. The second floor will also have additional flex space and additional science labs.
Sehm illustrated the flow of light through the building with diagrams showing the amount of sun the building would get on a typical day. He said the new building might have a raised roof to bring natural light in.
Rogers High School will get a gym and a 900-square-foot flex classroom, renovated toilets and lockers on main levels, and on the upper level, there will larger gym volume.
At Zimmerman Middle and High School, there are similar concepts to Rogers. Plans show renovated locker rooms and the addition of varsity locker rooms.
Sehm said the first two projects will get bids soon. The Zimmerman and Rogers projects will be ready by the start of school.
“We’re excited to see this stuff,” said Shane Steinbrecher, school board chair. “It’s a breath of fresh air.”
