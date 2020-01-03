The Rogers Lions Club has reached out to assist charitable donor Allan Law, also known as “The Sandwich Man.”
Since 1967 Law has served the poor, vulnerable, disadvantaged youth and their families, logging more than 175,000 hours of volunteering and personally spending more than a half million dollars in serving those in needs.
The Rogers Lions Club assembled 1,000 packets for Law, containing socks, hand warmers and snacks for the homeless that Law serves every night in downtown Minneapolis.
Law has received numerous awards, including the Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Gold Medallion presented at the U.S. Supreme Court. He has also received recognition from three U.S. Presidents for his public service.
Law was a teacher in the Minneapolis Public School System for 32 years, and founded Minneapolis Recreation Development, Inc. 1967. Since its founding, the mission of MRD has been: “Love One Another” and the Guiding Principle: “Judge our society by how we care for our children and the disadvantaged.”
According to LoveONeAnother363.org, Law is the sole delivery person, and spends every night from 9 p.m. to 10 a.m. driving the inner city streets of the Twin Cities in search of people to help.
“He works overnight because that’s when shelters are closed, and homeless people living on the street are most vulnerable,” the website said.
He also responds to several calls a day 24/7 from people in crisis, with requests ranging from critical immediate needs, to others like help finding a job or temporary housing.
“Making as many as 50 stops a night, he provides urgently needed food, basic necessities, and compassionate care to hundreds of people from the back of his MRD minivan,” the website said.
On any given night there are an estimated 7,000 homeless people in the Twin Cities Metropolitan area, and more than 2,200 are children under 17. “The goal of MRD is to feed and provide emergency assistance to as many of them every day as possible,” the site said.
