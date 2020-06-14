Since graduation ceremonies of the normal “pomp and circumstance” are a no-go in 2020 because of COVID-19, Rogers High School honored its graduating class with a drive-through ceremony instead. Here are some images from the big day.
PHOTOS BY EMILY KRATZKE
