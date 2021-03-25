The Wright County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two shooting deaths that happened on Friday, March 19, in the 4000 block of Woodhill Court in Rockford.

The sheriff’s office said that at roughly 8:30 p.m., deputies responded to a Woodhill Court residence after neighbors reported seeing an unoccupied vehicle running in the driveway for over an hour. Responding deputies located an adult female and adult male inside the residence. Both were deceased from apparent gun shot wounds.

According to the Wright County Sheriff’s Office, evidence recovered from the scene has led investigators to believe that the male party, identified as Christopher Michael Powers (47-year-old from Rockford) had fatally shot his girlfriend identified as Regina Theresa Hughes (46-year-old from Rockford) before turning the gun on himself and committing suicide. This case is still under investigation.

