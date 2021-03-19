Following are some of the incidents from the activity report for West Hennepin Public Safety, dated March 15. WHPS serves Independence and Maple Plain. The incidents below took place in Independence, unless otherwise noted.
Saturday, March 6
Vehicle crash at County Roads 6 and 110. Both vehicles number one and two were at the four-way stop sign at County Roads 6 and 110. Both drivers stated that they proceeded through the intersection, and then the other vehicle was “just there”. Neither driver stated they had the right of way and neither blamed the other driver. No injuries were reported. Vehicle number two was towed from the scene.
Monday, March 8
At Valley Road/Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad, BNSF Railway reported that a conductor had a close call with a UPS delivery truck at the railroad crossing. The crossing only has a stop sign and no lights or arms. No license plate number was obtained. The vehicle was not located.
In 2000 block of County Road 92, homeowner was gutting the inside of his house for a remodeling job. The gutted wall started to collapse. Due to the wall collapsing, the main electrical power wire attached to the house was pulled tight and started sparking. The sparking set the house on fire. The house was a complete loss. Delano and Watertown Fire Departments and Wright Hennepin Electric responded.
Tuesday, March 9
In 7800 block of Highway 12, vehicle drove through the school bus stop arm while red lights were flashing, and the stop arm was extended. The violation was caught on camera and is being followed up on in order to cite the driver.
In 4500 block of Shady Beach Circle, a male felt ill with possibly a stroke. He was transported to the hospital by ambulance.
Wednesday, March 10
In 2200 block of Nelson Road, female had back spasms for the last four days. North Memorial EMS responded and provided patient care.
Thursday, March 11
At 4:03 p.m. at Vinland National Center, 3675 Ihduhapi Trail, staff reported that a client was making suicidal statements and threatening to drown himself or have someone shoot him. He was last seen walking onto Lake Independence with a boulder. Multiple police departments and Sheriff Office agencies assisted in the search with water patrol and drones. The male was not located, and a KOPS (Keeping Our Police Safe) alert was issued about the male. At 10:15 p.m. the male returned to Vinland. He stated that he walked to Maple Plain to just walk around town and got a ride from an unknown person back to Vinland.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.