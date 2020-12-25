In partnership with the area United Way, NourishingHOPE organization is offering an extra food distribution this month.
On Monday, Dec. 28, from 3 p.m. until supplies last, folks can drive through and pick up boxes of fresh produce and dairy products on a first come, first served basis. All are welcome, and appropriate distancing and COVID mitigation will be practiced.
The following locations will be open for pick up:
Rockford — Our Father’s Lutheran Church parking lot
Montrose — Montrose United Methodist Church parking lot
Delano — Delano Central Park/Splash Pad parking lot
Buffalo — Buffalo Covenant Church parking lot
Loretto — Ballfield parking lot, County Road 19
Howard Lake — St. John’s Lutheran Church parking lot
