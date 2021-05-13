It was a big sign of team depth when Rockford’s girls track and field team scored twice as many points as runner-up New London-Spicer at the meet in Glencoe-Silver Lake last week.
The Rockets piled up the points when winning all four relays to finish with 116.5. NLS had 57, GSL 52 and Annandale 43.5. The boys finished two points behind Annandale.
“The boys will have a strong battle to make a repeat for the conference title in a couple of weeks,” said coach Chad Robran. “We still have a couple key athletes out with injuries, but we hope they will be back soon.”
As expected, leaders for the girls have been veterans Sara Byers, Cassia Cady, Kylee Sauers, Grace Zimmerman, Jayden Lark, Hannah Stedman and Aliyah Robran.
Robran adds how some younger athletes are starting to get strong results, adding to team depth. He points to Jane West who won the 400 at GSL and Elise Biorn was third in both the high and triple jumps.
At Glencoe, Cady was first in the 100, second in the long jump and was on the winning 4x100 relay. Byers took first in the triple jump, second in the 200 and was on the 4x1 relay.
Robran won the 300 hurdles and was third in the 100 hurdles. She was also on the 4x1 relay. Jane Ashfeld took second in the 300 hurdles and was part of the winning 4x200 relay along with Sophie Bremel, Hannah Moe and Justine Miller.
Sauers captured third in the 800 and was on the winning 4x800 relay with Megan Roggankamp, West and Natasha James. Liz Smith finished second in the 1600 and Grace Zimmerman was third. Both were on the winning 4x400 relay that also had West and Haedyn Barkheim.
Jayden Lark placed first in the shot put and discus with Hannah Stedman was second in both throwing events. McKenzie Bakken won the pole vault with Isabelle Cox second.
The boys dominated in some events. Rockford captured five of the top six in the 100. Ethan Scarbrough was first and Kaye Richards took second in the 100 and third in the 200.
Henry Skinner was second in the 400, third in the triple jump and first in the high jump. Sean Mottet was second in the long and triple jumps and third in the high jump.
In the 1600 Rockford took five of the top seven places with Tyler Beise third. In the 110 hurdles Preston Smith was second, Caleb Richards third and Kyle Thomas fourth.
Brian Schloeder took second in the pole vault and Tristan Faber was third. Ashton Fox was second in the long jump and Smith fourth. Kaye Richards won the triple jump.
The next meet is Thursday, May 13, at Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted and Monday, May 17, at Delano. Top athletes will go to Delano and some to HLWW Monday.
