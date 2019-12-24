Rockford lost its first girls basketball game this season last week, but not without a fight. Hutchinson, a strong one-loss Class 3A team, held on to win 80-75 in overtime against Class 2A Rockets.
Coach Marty Johnson said his team did not match up well against two front line players at 6-3 and 6-1, going against his two 5-9 forwards.
“I thought we really did a nice job of containing their forwards the first half,” said Johnson. “The second half saw both offenses put up a lot of points.”
Sydney Manthana scored 16 of her 26 in the second half. She also hit two clutch free throws at the end of regulation to put the game into overtime. For the game she made eight of nine free throws to go with six rebounds and six steals.
Rockford trailed most of the game until late when going on a nice run to trail by two with under 10 seconds left to play. Manthana drove the lane and got fouled with about 2.5 seconds left.
“In overtime we struggled to take care of the basketball and get good offensive possessions,” said Johnson. “It was good for us to be in this kind of game and hopefully we can learn from our mistakes to get better. I was extremely proud of how hard we played.”
Jayden Lark scored 12 points, while Ava Cusiotta had 11 points and five rebounds. Ellie Sather grabbed 10 rebounds to go with seven points. Makayla Graunke also had seven points. Hutchinson won the rebound battle 58-41. Both teams shot 68 percent from the free throw line but Hutchinson had 37 attempts to Rockford’s 22.
Rockford is off to a 7-1 start this season. The team also faced Litchfield last week, winning 60-46 after leading 32-18 at the half.
Scorers in double figures were Manthana 21 and Cusiotta 15. Ellie Sather added eight points and Aliyah Robran had seven.
“This was a big game as it was our conference opener,” notes Johnson. “I was a little worried about how we would bounce back after losing our first game of the year in overtime two days before.”
Things did not get off to a good start when center Cusciotta went up for the jump ball and landed on the opposing center’s foot, spraining her ankle. She not only came back into the game, later but scored 15 points.
“We came out and applied our trademark full court pressure the first half, which limited Litchfield to only 18 first half points,” said Johnson, who was not pleased with 13 first half fouls and 25 in the game with three players fouling out.
Rockford will play in the Granite City Classic at St. Cloud Tech, starting against Rocori, 4:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26 before facing Foly, 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27.
