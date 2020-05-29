In our current season of social distancing, when many traditions and events are unable to be staged as normal, the Rockford Area Historical Society endeavored to celebrate and honor local veterans by posting informative signs next to the graves of deceased servicemen and servicewomen in Elmwood Cemetery.
Histories were provided on a number of veterans from different wars, while flags and poppy decorations were placed on the graves of other veterans and a full list of honor could be found at the front gate. The public was invited to come through the grounds and, each in their own time, reflect on the sacrifices of local men and women who have gone before us.
