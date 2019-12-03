Three years ago the Rockford varsity wrestling program was suspended with a shortage of wrestlers and coaches.
This season the program has enough participation to return to a varsity schedule. Leading the way is Paul Stariha, a special education teacher in the district with a wrestling background.
“I wrestled in High School at Shell Lake Wisconsin,” said Stariha. “The program was very well run and we went to a lot of large tournaments. My coach was a captain at Iowa University and I learned a lot about wrestling from him.”
When the Rockford program was suspended three years ago, the wrestlers who were left did not want to co-op with another program. Eric Gordee reached out for help with building up the middle school program.
“I agreed to help and we have been building from there,” notes Stariha. “Last year we had eight varsity wrestlers. This year we have 18 wrestlers for varsity or junior varsity. My returning wrestlers and I recruited heavily at the high school.”
The team has four captains in Anthony Mangan, Joey Ryan, Ryan Storlien and Avery Gordee. The captains will help educate the several newcomers to the sport. Another with experience is William Granuke.
“My philosophy to keep the sport relevant at Rockford is to have a good relationship with the RAA youth wrestling program,” adds Stariha. “I will keep building both the middle and high school programs by finding the students who don’t compete in a winter sport.”
Stariha said the sport teaches skills that are applicable to many other sports and helps the athletes to become well-rounded.
“The great history of Rockford wrestling needs to be brought back and that is a goal of mine,” proclaims Stariha. “I look forward to seeing it become an established program with great success again.”
Rockford will not take part in the Wright County Conference, but rather compete at invitational meets. The first meet is at Becker, 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5. The Litchfield Invitational is at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. Rockford will be at Mound Westonka, 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12 and at the Delano Invitational, 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14.
Wrestlers will enter either the varsity or JV meet depending on readiness. They will also compete in enough meets to qualify for the section individual meet and possible trip to state.
