 Three Rockford wrestlers recently won first place in the junior varsity division of the Litchfield invitational including back row from left- Karsen Pryzbilla and Winston Smith In front is William Graunke.

Rockford has entered some wrestling meets early in the season as coach Paul Stariha works to build up the program.

Most of the wrestlers have entered the junior varsity events, with a few working varsity matches. For example, Ryan Storlien took third place at last week’s Delano invitational. Joey Ryan also enters varsity matches.

At the recent Litchfield tournament on William Graunke, Winston Smith and Karsen Pryzbilla won their junior varsity brackets.

The team will compete at the Monticello invitational, 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21.

GYMNASTICS

The first gymnastics meet of the season is a triangular at Waconia with New Prague, 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19.

The first home meet is Jan. 7 against Delano and Annandale.

DANCE TEAM

Rockford’s dance team had a busy last week of competition. The team finished ninth at Holy Angels in Richfield and 10th in kick at the Wright County Conference meet in Litchfield.

“We continue to increase our scores and perform better at each meet, which were our two goals at the start of the season,” said coach Gabi Hennen.

