About this time a year ago a story ran in the Crow River News about the mythical state girls track title that Rockford was expected to run away with had not the season been shut down by COVID-19.
A determined group of Rocket girls turned fiction into fact when winning the State Class A Track and Field title Friday, June 18, at St. Michael-Albertville. It is the school’s first state championship in any team sport.
“We wanted this so bad,” said junior Cassia Cady, who earned three individual medals at state. “When it was announced that we won, we were all going crazy. It was such a great moment. I am still trying to grasp it.”
Rockford won with 46 points, four in front of Wright County Conference rival Annandale. The 4x100 relay won the gold medal by edging Blake :49.88 to :50.02. The relay had Cady, senior Sara Byers, sophomore Elise Biorn and junior Aliyah Robran.
Byers says the state title is bittersweet because last year’s seniors missed out at the opportunity to also finish on top.
“Anytime I felt like complaining about something this year, I was humbled and reminded by teammates and coaches that at least we are here,” she said. “We have a season. It felt good to be able to put all that hard work towards something special.”
Cady placed second in the 100, just .02 of a second behind Anisa Thompson of Blake. Cady improved on her state seed time of :12.64 to :12.25 in the finals.
Byers captured fourth in the 200, moving up from the No. 7 seed. She claimed key team points by placing fourth in the triple jump.
The 4x200 relay finished third when improving its seed time by two seconds with Cady, Byers, Biorn and Robran. Biorn, a track newcomer, also qualified for the state gymnastics meet the past two seasons.
Claiming four points needed to win the state team title was the 4x800 relay with juniors Kylee Sauers and Natasha James, ninth-grader Jane West and eighth-grader Maggie Thompson. The relay was not ranked to score any points.
Competing at state, but not placing in the top eight, was Cady (10th in long jump), senior Jayden Lark (12th in the shot put) and senior Hannah Stedman (11th in discus). She improved her state seed by four feet.
Peaking at the right time
“Our whole training this year was to peak at the right time,” said Cady. “We have been doing hard workouts before most of the other meets this year. But the week before state we have been recovering and my legs were at their full pop.”
Cady said before state she spent more time on her starts out of the blocks. She said how she finally got the hang of pushing out more horizonal and not so much vertically. It gave her more power to get up to her top speed faster.
As a seventh-grader Cady ran on Rockford’s 4x200 relay that captured fifth at state and this was her fourth trip to state.
“When I first went to state I felt everyone else was better with more experience,” added Cady. “This year was completely different. Once you go a few times you know your way around and there is a sense of security. Now I feel I deserve to be here and I worked hard enough to belong among these people.”
Hard to skip a season
After track was canceled last season due to COVID, Cady and Byers did some “real hard college level workouts” with a club coach from March to August without attending meets.
“I didn’t enjoy track so much because it was just practice,” said Cady, who deals with two breathing issues. “When we came back to compete this year, I realized how much I loved it and missed not competing. Not having a chance to win state last year gave me more of a drive to win it this year.”
Byers earns four state medals
After competing at state four seasons, Byers will be a jumper in track at Oklahoma State next year. She won medals in all four of her state events this year on way to a state title.
She will be allowed to try other events such as the javelin throw, where having played catcher in fast pitch may help. Byers played soccer, softball and basketball in high school, but focused on track her senior year. One spring she played softball and ran track in the same season, the same day if possible.
Both boys place at state
The two Rockford boys who qualified for state both placed in top eight. Ninth-grader Brian Schloeder finished sixth in the pole vault, clearing 13 feet. Sophomore Henry Skinner was tied for seventh in the high jump at 6 feet.
Coach reaches state title goal
Head coach Chad Robran took over the track program eight years ago when he said the program can one day win a state title.
“It’s a culmination of setting in place a program and a system that has everyone believing in the possibility,” said Robran, a former track coach at St. Thomas University. “I brought in coaches who are passionate about their events and provided motivation to believe.”
This was the last season for the two-class system in track. Next year there will be three classes, with Rockford competing in class 2A. Robran believes his team can challenge for another title even if it will be harder.
Robran said the girls had a perfect season, including defending its conference and section championships. The team was second in the State True Team meet, which was done virtually.
The team will be honored in the Rockford River Days parade in mid-August.
