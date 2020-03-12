The Rockford City Council, Monday, Feb. 24, approved the purchase of a new crack sealer for the Public Works Department and a charitable gambling permit for the Rocket Boosters. The council also discussed the city’s Well Head Protection Plan.
Here are meeting highlights.
CRACK SEALER
Turning to public works business, the City Council heard a request from Trevor Ratke, who is in charge of general maintenance for the Public Works Department. He asked the council to fund the purchase of a new crack sealer at a cost of $55,313. The council approved his request.
Ratke said Rockford currently operates a 2001 vintage tar kettle to seal cracks in city streets. The machine is getting older and starting to have problems with the temperature controls. City staff is having a harder time finding replacement parts.
Last year Brock White let Rockford staffers try out a Crafco Super Shot 125 machine. The machine has a heated hose and wand that proved to be a real benefit, Ratke said. Staffers were able to crack seal a road that typically takes three to four days in one day. Also, the machine is safer than the old machine. Workers would not have to move hot tar pots around the city.
ROCKET BOOSTERS GAMBLING PERMIT
The topic of charitable gambling also was discussed. The City Council approved the request of the Rocket Boosters to hold a bingo event to generate revenue to support Music Partners and the Rockford High School All Night Graduation Party. The Boosters have scheduled the event for on or about Saturday, April 18, at Clays Restaurant, 8900 Walnut St. The State Gambling Control Board also must approve the event.
WRIGHT COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTY STOPS BY
During the meeting, Wright County Sheriff’s Deputy Johnny Prince stopped by to introduce himself. He said that, aside from a couple of motor vehicle related incidents, things have been quiet in Rockford.
WELL HEAD PROTECTION PLAN
Turning to the topic of safe drinking water, the City Council heard an update from City Engineer Steve Hegland, of Wenck Associates, on Rockford’s progress in implementing its Well Head Protection Plan. City staff and the council discussed area water tables, sources of groundwater and information on water pollution and impacts of the Crow River.
A copy of Wenck’s report will be submitted to the Minnesota Department of Health.
