The Rockford City Council, Tuesday, Nov. 26, voted to purchase $104,570 worth of playground equipment from Landscape Structures, of Delano, for installation in Riverside Park in August 2020.
At the meeting, the council also took up other business. Here are meeting highlights.
PLAYGROUND EQUIPMENT
In March the City Council reviewed plans for playground equipment in Riverside Park and noticed an $8,000 gap between the purchase price and the amount of available funds. The Hanover Athletic Association, Rockford Lions and Rockford Area Athletic Association chipped in money to fill the gap. The donations enabled the city to add monkey bars to the equipment array.
At the Nov. 26 meeting, Darcy Desens, lead for city parks maintenance, said Rockford could pay 80% of the purchase price now and avoid price increases for 2020. The equipment would be delivered next year, with the remaining 20% due upon delivery. He expected installation to happen in August — with help from the Rockford Lions.
City Administrator Dan Madsen expressed thankfulness to the Lions and the Hanover and Rockford Athletic Associations for donations that helped make the project possible. He was glad the city could add monkey bars to the playground design. He added that, for the most part, the city funded the project.
Rockford got some price breaks. Landscape Structures gave the city a $1,065 discount for the overhead monkey bars and a state contract discount of $9,094 (8% of the purchase price).
Mayor Renee Hafften said the Park Board should think ahead to how Rockford can pay for future park expenses, including $40,000 to $50,000 for replacing a basketball court. What does the city need to do to get park funds back to a level where they need to be?
Madsen said the city could look at how it can apply existing park dedication funds and also allotting funds in the city’s capital improvement plan. Also, the city can ask for donations, and community organizations could run fund raising campaigns.
City Councilor Rick Martinson said it takes a long time to build up park dedication funds, and future projects are “coming down the pipe.”
CROW RIVER CHRISTMAS FIREWORKS
Turning to the subject of Crow River Christmas, the City Council approved $3,261 to pay Flashing Thunder Fireworks for a fireworks display during Crow River Christmas. Fireworks will begin sometime between 5 and 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, at Riverside Park. They will climax a day of events featuring pictures with Santa at the Rockford Fire Station, a Christmas boutique and toy drive, open house at the Stork House, Christmas music and Christmas tree lighting at Riverside Park and more.
TAILWIND BUILDING
Turning to the subject of development planning, the City Council approved site and building plans for the Tailwind building, proposed for the site at the northeast corner of Highway 55 and Main Street. The council also rescinded a resolution from its previous meeting. The resolution required Tailwind to have downcast lighting from the roof along the side of the building.
City Administrator Madsen said Tailwind did not have sufficient funds in its budget for the downcast lighting. Instead, the developer proposed a series of sconces shining upwards and downwards along the outside wall. Architects expected the sconces to achieve the dramatic lighting desired by the City Council.
City Councilor Martinson said the building design “will look very nice.” He called the Tailwind building “a good project.”
City Councilor Ted Hill agreed and said the building would be “a nice addition” to Rockford.
The Tailwind development is planned for the northeast corner of Highway 55 and Main Street – the gateway to Rockford. A lumberyard once occupied the site. The city took over ownership of the land after the lumberyard was demolished. Tailwind purchased the site from Rockford in October.
Tailwind is proposing to construct a building with offices for Tailwind and ReMax, along with offices that would be leased to outside businesses or provide space for growth of current businesses.
TOY DRIVE
During City Council reports, City Councilor Deb Buoy said the Rockford Fire Department Auxiliary has launched its annual toy drive. Collection boxes for new, unwrapped toys are in position at Rockford City Hall, the fire station and other places around town. Tax-deductible cash donations can be deposited in cash collection boxes around town. Make checks payable to Rockford Fire Relief and write “toy drive” on the memo line of the check. Donation deadline is Friday, Dec. 13. Toys will be distributed Sunday, Dec. 15.
