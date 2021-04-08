Weather permitting, Rockford’s spring sports season is scheduled to launch with action on Thursday, April 8. However, as of press time rain was expected Tuesday through early Thursday of this week.
Action was delayed last season after an April snow storm dumped 10 inches.
Baseball was set to open at Glencoe-Silver Lake, 4:30 p.m. Thursday, April 8. The team will open at home, 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 13, and travel to Watertown-Mayer, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 15.
Rockford softball is at home against Glencoe-Silver Lake, 4:30 April 8. The Rockets play at Litchfield on April 13 and is home to Watertown-Mayer, 4 p.m. April 15.
The only home track and field meet will be the first event of the season, 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, April 13. Three other teams will compete including Annandale, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted and Watertown-Mayer.
Golf teams are expected to start Tuesday, April 13. The boys will play in a conference event at Watertown and the girls will play at the Kimball tournament starting at 4:15 p.m.
Trapshooting started on Tuesday of this week at the Buffalo Gun Club. The team will compete in Buffalo from 4-8 p.m. every Tuesday through May.
