After eight straight wins to open the boys basketball season, Rockford finally met its match when losing 82-62 to Princeton at the Granite City Classic in St. Cloud Saturday.
Rockford rebounded to defeat Cristo Rey Jesuit 67-52 Saturday. The team is home against Irondale, 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4 and at Watertown-Mayer, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9.
Princeton jumped to a 42-32 halftime lead. Calvin Sisk led with 17 points and nine rebounds. Other scoring leaders were Luke Pepin 11, Sam Zilmer 9, Carter Kulavik 8, Todd Traen 6 and Chris Hall 6.
“Princeton has a very impressive team,” notes coach Michael Tauber. “They have six guys that average double figures and they are averaging close to 90 points per game. It was one of the best teams I’ve ever coached against where all five guys are pushing the ball up the court.”
The second game Saturday was against Cristo Rey Jesuit, a private school in Minneapolis. Tauber said it also was a very good team with three top players and it was ranked No. 6 in Class AA pre-season rankings. Rockford was 15th in the class.
Rockford trailed 10-3 right away. The Rockets came back to take a 32-25 lead into halftime.
Pepin led with 15 points and five assists. Kulavik had 12 points off the bench. Sisk contributed 12 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks. Ryan Boysen added 10 points, while Traen had seven and Zilmer five.
Rockford is off until Saturday when it is home against a strong Class 3A team in Irondale.
