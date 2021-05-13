The wins keep rolling in for Rockford’s fast pitch team, pushing the win streak to eight games after three more dominating victories.
Rockford defeated Watertown-Mayer 11-1, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 12-2 and St. Louis Park 15-0 all in five innings because of the run rule.
Against Watertown-Mayer Calla Koshiol was 2 for 3, Makayla Graunke was 2 for 4 and Shellie Virnig was 2 for 2. Graunke pitched four innings giving up three hits and had six strikeouts.
A bases loaded single by Julia Houghton drove in two runs in the third. Graunke added a bases loaded single in the fifth.
In the win over Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, Graunke went 2 for 3. Emma Sather, Alix Gifford, Virnig and Houghton each had one hit. Houghton pitched all five innings when allowing three hits and notched nine strikeouts.
Ellie Sather sparked the offense against St. Louis Park by going 3 for 4. Virnig was 2 for 2 and Kennedy Torborg was 2 for 3. Graunke pitched four innings, allowing one hit and striking out six.
For the season, Ellie Sather is batting .550 with 22 hits, 18 RBIs and five home runs. Sister Emma is batting .436 on 17 hits. Houghton is batting .400 with 14 hits and 14 RBIs. Koshiol also has 14 hits and a .278 average.
Graunke is 6-1 pitching with a 1.32 earned run average.
Rockford is home against Annandale, Thursday, May 13, against Delano, 1 p.m. Saturday, May 15, and against Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted Tuesday, May 18.
