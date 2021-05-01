The city of Rockford is seeking nominations for the 2020 Rockford Volunteer of the Year Award. Deadline to submit nominations is Wednesday, May 5. Submit nominations to the city via e-mail or deliver them to Rockford City Hall.
The Rockford City Council, Tuesday, April 13, learned that the nomination deadline has been extended to give the public extra time in which to nominate a person or group who has shown dedication and support for the community via volunteerism.
Last year, Tom Lemmage received the award in appreciation for his community spirit he showed while supporting the Rockford Area Historical Society and Elmwood Cemetery and also his many other volunteer activities. He volunteered countless hours in planning and doing physical improvements to the Stork House.
Other previous winners have included Renee Hafften and Deb Buoy.
At the April 13th meeting, the city council also took up other business. Here are meeting highlights.
LOCAL BOARD OF EQUALIZATION AND APPEAL
The meeting began with Rockford’s Local Board of Equalization and Appeal. Each year in the spring, Rockford property owners have the chance to appeal the assessed valuations of their properties. Hennepin and Wright Counties will use assessed valuations from this year in calculations of property taxes payable in 2022.
No property owners appeared at the public hearing.
Auditors Joseph Estlie and Kimberly Jensen, of the Hennepin County Assessor’s Office, said their office reviews one-fifth of properties in Rockford and updates property records. For the 2021 assessment they viewed properties in the Terrace – County Road 50 and Autumn Oaks neighborhoods. They also analyzed all sales that took place between Oct. 1, 2019 and Sept. 30, 2020.
Hennepin County Assessors recalculated land and building values for all property types. Residential property values increased by 4.8%, townhouses by 3.6%, apartments by 6.6%, residential lakeshore properties by 10.2%, industrial properties by 5.2% and commercial properties by 1.5%.
The city of Rockford has a total market value of roughly $32,364,900, including $2,072,000 in new construction improvements. Overall value increase for all types of property in Rockford is 4.81%.
Auditors Terry Morrow, Jamiee Jensen and Tammy Anderson, of the Wright County Assessor’s Office presented sales information for properties located on the Wright County side of Rockford. Their office based 2021 assessments on qualified market sales that took place from Oct. 1, 2019 through Sept. 30, 2020. Each year the office analyzes estimated market values, along with sales data for Cokato.
Residential market values county-wide increased by 4.79%, commercial values by 1.27%, industrial values by 4.52%, apartment values by 5.31% on average, agricultural property by 3.71%, Green Acres by 1.21% and Rural Preserve by 1.83%.
PARKWOOD FIFTH ADDITION
Turning to planning business, the City Council approved the development agreement for the fifth addition of the Parkwood residential subdivision in southern Rockford. U.S. Homes, doing business as Lennar, is the developer.
Lennar proposes to construct 30 single-family homes in the fifth addition. Access would be from Linnea Drive, with connection to partially constructed Greenwood Lane.
OTHER
The city council also:
APPROVED the permit for the Rockford Farmer’s Market to use the city parking lot at the corner of Main and Cedar Streets for outdoor sales from 3 to 6:30 p.m. on Fridays from June 4 through Oct. 29.
APPROVED a charitable gambling permit that allows the Rockford Fire Department Relief Association and Rockford Fire Auxiliary to hold a gun raffle. The drawing will be Sunday, Aug. 15. Cost is $10 per ticket. Need not be present to win.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.