The start of distance learning and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic dominated reports presented to the Rockford School Board at its regular meeting, Monday, April 20. The pandemic even affected discussions about drafting a contract with the newly appointed superintendent of schools.
PUBLIC ACCESS TO SCHOOL BOARD MEETINGS
Facilities owned by Rockford Public Schools have been closed to the public in compliance with Gov. Tim Walz’s order. The School Board now holds virtual meetings. To listen to a live board meeting, visit the school district website at Rockford.k12.mn.us and click on “School Board.” Call the phone number listed at the bottom of the page and type in the pin number. To make a comment, click on the link located on the School Board page and fill out a public comment form during the meeting or as early as three hours before the meeting.
Listen to audio files after a meeting by going to the School Board page and clicking on the Board Audio Files link on the left side of the page.
FINANCIAL IMPACT OF PANDEMIC ON DISTRICT
Later in the meeting, the School Board heard a report from Sher Tischner, of the district business office, about the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Rockford Public Schools. She said it was too early to tell. Her office would have a better idea by the end of June or early July.
Tischner’s report impacted School Board discussions about drafting a contract for newly appointed Superintendent of Schools Rhonda Dean. During the discussions, several board members recommended drafting a conservative contract.
Board member Eric Gordee said that future school funding from the state is uncertain at this time of the year. “Will the state give us a one percent increase or nothing?” he asked.
DRAFTING SUPERINTENDENT’S CONTRACT
At the end of the meeting, the School Board gave the Superintendent Search Committee direction on drafting a contract for Superintendent Dean. Board Chair Amy Edwards said the negotiations team would get the contract to a certain point and bring it back to the board for review and approval. Start date for the contract would be July 1.
Board members had in their meeting packets a model contract from the National High School Principals Association. Edwards and several other board members recommended following the model contract closely.
Board members Kevin Campbell and Eric Gordee, of the negotiations committee, said they were looking at contracts of previous Rockford superintendents and contracts from other school districts. The committee is scheduled to meet with Dean on April 29. Once a contract is drafted, the committee will send it to school district attorneys for review. After that the contract will go before the School Board.
One board member recommended a contract for no longer than three years. Gordee said it would be important to have the right starting point for Dean’s salary. Edwards said a performance evaluation procedure should not be in Dean’s contract.
DISTANCE LEARNING
Every single report from Rockford Public Schools staffers brought up either their experiences with distance learning or with effects of the pandemic on Rockford School operations. A number of staffers and athletic coaches have been involved with distribution of meals to district families via school buses.
Director of Technology John Engle said Gov. Walz’s closure of public schools transformed activities of his department. The closure began two days before Rockford students went on spring break. The technology department immediately tackled the issue of what to do to help families who did not have access to technology.
Engle said the school district had enough devices. The problem was that many families did not have access to WiFi. Tech staffers searched for hot spots. Staffers struggled with and succeeded at boosting the signal to Maple Hill Estates.
Next tech staff sanitized Chromebooks and distributed 35 of them to Hope Center at Maple Hill. After that families were encouraged to pick up Chromebooks at Rockford school sites. Then staff sought out families who had not picked up computers.
The next challenge was educating families and students who had little tech experience via videos and other means, Engle said.
SCHOOL PRINCIPALS REPORT
All three school principals and community ed said students and teachers miss having face to face contact during home schooling. Face to face contact with teachers is especially important for preschoolers, said Director of Community Ed Melissa Joseph.
However, staffers are getting to know their colleagues in Rockford Schools and surrounding school districts at a different level. Staff and students also are getting to know each other in different ways.
The biggest issues are taking attendance and grading.
REAMS Principal Brenda Nyhus said one elementary teacher asks students to answer the question of the day. When they do, she marks them as present. Elementary teachers are having difficulty grading and placing students. To help students connect with each other, some teachers are having students make videos for each other.
Distance learning has positive impacts, Nyhus said. Teachers are forced to use technology. This experience will change how teachers will use technology in the classroom.
Rockford Middle School Principal Bobbi Anderson-Hume said her staff is working 10 hours per day. Teachers are having special math and science office hours in which to meet with kids. Teachers are keeping track of kids from whom they are hearing and kids from whom they hear very little to determine whether they are getting what they need.
RMS teachers are looking at a pass/fail model for grading and marking whether a student has passed and completed work. Work that is turned in is rated on how well the subject was understood.
Rockford High School Principal Paul Menard said grading students is a problem. He is waiting to hear from the NCAA before deciding whether to switch to a pass/fail model. He did not want to penalize students for one semester’s grades during a pandemic.
Menard was concerned about the mental health of RHS seniors as they close out the year. He wanted them to end their high school careers on a positive note.
Community Ed Director Joseph said the Rockford Community Center is closed and spring Community Ed programs have been canceled – except for music lessons. Yoga instructors are holding free sessions on-line.
OTHER
The School Board accepted the resignations of Speech-Language Pathologist McKenzie Lee, Elementary teacher Kelsey Sinclair and Math Teacher Daphne Olson.
