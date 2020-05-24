Educators are tasked with one of the most demanding and essential positions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Arby’s Minnesota North district restaurants thanked local teachers for their hard work by donating lunch to 100 Rockford Area Schools educators on Monday, May 5 in honor of Teacher Appreciation Week.
Arby’s employees from Monticello, Rogers, and Buffalo restaurants surprised teachers and childcare workers at Rockford High School, Rockford Elementary Arts Magnet School, and Rockford Middle School with free lunch for the day, which included Arby’s sandwiches.
“It was a great surprise today,”said Rockford Elementary teacher Brenda Oeding. “I miss my kiddos so much and wish more than anything that we could all be at school together. I am so thankful for the opportunity to do distance learning and connect with my students virtually. Thank you, Arby’s for the special lunch delivery.”
Arby’s became connected with Rockford Area Schools through a mutual partnership with BestPrep, a local nonprofit that provides educational programs to prepare students with business, career, and financial literacy skills.
Arby’s Minnesota North district restaurants also support students and teachers by volunteering with and financially supporting BestPrep. The company is sponsoring students to attend BestPrep’s virtual high school summer business camp, e-Minnesota Business Venture, and teachers to attend the organization’s Technology Integration Workshop for educators, both of which have been transitioned to digital platforms this year.
Director of Operations at Arby’s Restaurant Group, Randy Ashbrook, said, “The Arby’s Minnesota North district restaurants are partners with BestPrep because of the great work they do with students and teachers throughout the state. We believe in youth career and leadership development at Arby’s. I can only imagine what it must be like for teachers to develop and create a new way to teach in light of the COVID-19 crisis. Providing a lunch is just one small way to show that appreciation.”
The Rockford Area School District is teaching its students remotely and has a Distance Learning Committee dedicated to ensuring students can effectively learn from home. Additional measures the district has taken includes distributing devices to students in need, updating technology and equipment, and supplying meals to families.
