The Rockford School Board has re-elected Amy Edwards as its chair. The board took this action at its Jan. 4 organizational meeting.
Here are meeting highlights.
OATHS OF OFFICE
At the start of the meeting, Edwards asked all board members to take their oaths of office. New board member Jenny Kneeland took her oath for the first time. She succeeds Kevin Campbell. Other board members are Brady Anderson, Eric Gordee, Jessica Johnson and Beth Praska.
As Edwards administered the oaths, she said, “The first time I read that, I got a little bit of tear in my eye.”
BOARD OFFICERS
After re-appointing Edwards as its chair, the School Board appointed Praska as its vice-chair. She succeeds Campbell in this position. The board also re-appointed Gordee as treasurer and Johnson as clerk.
BOARD PAY
Turning to the topic of finances, the School Board set compensation for its members at $100 per meeting under four hours, $125 per meeting over four hours and an additional $500 per year for the board chair.
SCHOOL BOARD COMMITTEES
Turning to the subject of committee assignments, board members chose the committees on which they wanted to serve. Anderson and Kneeland chose the Minnesota State High School League. Anderson, Gordee and Johnson spoke up to serve as Rockford School District representatives to the Rockford/ Greenfield Chamber of Commerce.
Board members also spoke up for other committees, with one board member serving as the primary representative and one serving as the secondary representative. These other committees included the Operations Committee, Continuing Education Committee, Curriculum Education Advisory Committee, Community Education Advisory Board, legislative liaison for Minnesota School Board Association, Meeker and Wright Special Education Co-operative, Northwest Suburban Integration School District, Schools for Equity in Education, Minnesota Rural Education Association, District Staff Development, Committee At-large, Association of Metro School Districts and Negotiations.
RENEWAL OF MEMBERSHIPS
Turning to the subject of district memberships, the School Board renewed memberships with the Association of Metropolitan School Districts ($7,593 per year), Central Minnesota Educational Research and Development Council ($1,470), Minnesota Rural Education Association ($2,500), Minnesota School Board Association ($6,619), Resource Training and Solution ($1,125) and Schools for Equity in Education ($2,528.12).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.