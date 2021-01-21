The Rockford School Board has re-elected Amy Edwards as its chair. The board took this action at its Jan. 4 organizational meeting.

Here are meeting highlights.

OATHS OF OFFICE

At the start of the meeting, Edwards asked all board members to take their oaths of office. New board member Jenny Kneeland took her oath for the first time. She succeeds Kevin Campbell. Other board members are Brady Anderson, Eric Gordee, Jessica Johnson and Beth Praska.

As Edwards administered the oaths, she said, “The first time I read that, I got a little bit of tear in my eye.”

BOARD OFFICERS

After re-appointing Edwards as its chair, the School Board appointed Praska as its vice-chair. She succeeds Campbell in this position. The board also re-appointed Gordee as treasurer and Johnson as clerk.

BOARD PAY

Turning to the topic of finances, the School Board set compensation for its members at $100 per meeting under four hours, $125 per meeting over four hours and an additional $500 per year for the board chair.

SCHOOL BOARD COMMITTEES

Turning to the subject of committee assignments, board members chose the committees on which they wanted to serve. Anderson and Kneeland chose the Minnesota State High School League. Anderson, Gordee and Johnson spoke up to serve as Rockford School District representatives to the Rockford/ Greenfield Chamber of Commerce.

Board members also spoke up for other committees, with one board member serving as the primary representative and one serving as the secondary representative. These other committees included the Operations Committee, Continuing Education Committee, Curriculum Education Advisory Committee, Community Education Advisory Board, legislative liaison for Minnesota School Board Association, Meeker and Wright Special Education Co-operative, Northwest Suburban Integration School District, Schools for Equity in Education, Minnesota Rural Education Association, District Staff Development, Committee At-large, Association of Metro School Districts and Negotiations.

RENEWAL OF MEMBERSHIPS

Turning to the subject of district memberships, the School Board renewed memberships with the Association of Metropolitan School Districts ($7,593 per year), Central Minnesota Educational Research and Development Council ($1,470), Minnesota Rural Education Association ($2,500), Minnesota School Board Association ($6,619), Resource Training and Solution ($1,125) and Schools for Equity in Education ($2,528.12).

