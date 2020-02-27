During the Feb. 19 meeting, the Rockford School Board hired a consulting firm to conduct a superintendent search.
After former superintendent of Rockford Area Schools, Paul Durand, took a leave of absence last October, former principal of Rockford High School, Rhonda Dean, was appointed by the Rockford School Board to fill in temporarily.
Then, once Durand announced his resignation and retirement in November 2019, the board extended Interim Superintendent Dean’s temporary appointment through the end of the 2019-20 school year.
Last week, the school board approved a letter of agreement with Illinois-based consulting firm, School Exec Connect, to lead a search for a permanent superintendent.
The letter of agreement states, consultants Dr. Kenneth Dragseth and Dr. David Clough will conduct focus groups with stakeholders and create a districtwide survey to help create superintendent profile. After the superintendent profile is approved by the school board, it will be used to screen candidates through a regional and national search.
School Exec Connect consultants will also aid in preparing the board for interviewing each candidate.
These consulting services will cost the district $13,900, plus additional expenses up to $1,200 and advertising costs yet to be determined. Additional expenses could include candidate travel, consultant travel, interviewing expenses, secretarial support, supplies, copying expenses and focus group expenses.
According to the letter of agreement, if a new superintendent hired through the help of School Exec Connect leaves the position within two years of their hire date, a new search will be conducted at no additional cost.
Additionally, if the board doesn’t hire a superintendent based on finalists the consultants help find, the consultants will continue to present candidates without charging additional consultant fees.
Prior to a unanimous vote to move forward with School Exec Connect, school board treasurer Eric Gordee spoke about the superintendent search committee’s decision to recommend working with the regional firm. Gordee said the committee felt comfortable with how School Exec Connect plans to involve district staff, school board members, stakeholders and community members through listening sessions, surveys and interviews.
“Thank you team for all of the due diligence that you did to scan the landscape and look for a firm that would help enable the district and kind of those key things that I think we’ve all talked about that are important,” Amy Edwards, school board chair said after the vote to move forward with School Exec Connect.
