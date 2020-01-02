During the final meetings of 2019, the Rockford Area Schools Board discussed plans for a superintendent search and approved an external financial audit.
RESIGNATION
Since former Superintendent Paul Durand announced a leave of absence in late October 2019, Interim Superintendent Rhonda Dean was appointed by the Rockford School Board to temporarily fill in.
Then, during the board’s regular meeting in November, a separation agreement regarding Durand’s resignation was approved unanimously.
During the Nov. 18 meeting, Rockford School Board Vice-Chair Kevin Campbell said the resignation states, “Whereas, the school district and Durand have entered into discussions and, in interests of mutual accommodation, negotiated a separation agreement pursuant to which Durand has tendered his written resignation effective Nov. 18.”
This agreement came after a special meeting four days before the regular monthly meeting. The only agenda item listed for the closed session was preliminary consideration pursuant to Minnesota Statute 13D.05, subdivision 2(b) regarding the superintendent.
Minnesota Statute 13D.05 states meetings have data classified as not public. In the specific subdivision the Nov. 14 meeting was classified under, it states: “A public body shall close one or more meetings for preliminary consideration of allegations or charges against an individual subject to its authority.”
Also, per the subdivision, if the board determined that disciplinary action be taken as a result of charges or allegations, then further meetings or hearings related to charges or allegations must be open meetings. However, the board came to an agreement during the closed session, so no further meetings regarding Durand’s status took place.
The board hasn’t shared any documents beyond the separation agreement and a resignation and retirement letter from Durand. School Board Chair Amy Edwards told Crow River News that no further comments could be provided in regards to the sudden leave of absence and resignation.
AUDIT
A special meeting was scheduled after the Nov. 18 meeting Nov. 26. It was open to the public, and the purpose of the special meeting was to hear and approve an externally conducted 2018-19 audit report, review and approve Interim Superintendent Dean’s contract, and discuss the interim superintendent search process.
Business Manager Sher Tischner presented a slideshow of information provided in the external audit conducted by Clifton Larson Allen, including fund balances of the district’s budget and statement of revenues and expenditures as of June 30, 2019.
The audit was approved by the school board and the full report is posted on the district’s website.
At the end of the audit, findings and questioned costs that didn’t comply with state law from June 2018 to June 2019 are listed. These weren’t part of the audit presentation, but include areas where improvements are needed for financial management.
The first finding is about financial statement preparation. The audit states, “The District does not have an internal control policy in place over annual financial reporting that would enable management to prepare its annual financial statements and related footnote disclosures are complete and presented in accordance with GAAP [Generally Accepted Accounting Principles].” A corrective action plan is in progress, so the district can “report financial data consistent with the assertions of management in the financial statements.”
The second finding indicates journal entries weren’t signed off by management in a timely manner. The third finding indicates the district was under-collateralized as of June 30, 2019, which results to an increased risk of loss of deposit accounts in case of bank failure. Another finding, indicates an invoice was not paid within 35 days. Again, a corrective plan is in progress to follow state statutes regarding journal entries, collateralization and invoice payments.
The last finding, notes a district employee used a credit card to make purchases that did not meet the public purpose requirements outlined by state statutes in both 2018 and 2019. The cumulative amount misspent both years is $4,491, and $380 was paid back to the district.
“It’s very important to note that in the audit report on that page, due to personnel and privacy data issues, there’s not an individual employee name,” Edwards said when asked if any of the findings may have any relation to the sudden resignation of the district’s former superintendent.
There is a recommendation for the board to thoroughly review all purchases made on the credit card issued to a district employee who spent $4,491 on purchases that did not meet state law. Although, the board hasn’t publicly discussed any of the findings of the audit, “the board is aware of that finding [credit card misuse] and has taken appropriate action,” Edwards said.
SUPERINTENDENT SEARCH
During the special meeting Nov. 26, the board also approved Superintendent Dean’s temporary interim superintendent contract and began discussion on how to move forward to permanently fill the vacant superintendent position.
During a Dec. 2 work session, Edwards shared information she received from the Minnesota School Boards Association regarding a search for an interim superintendent. The board discussed the district’s options for the interim and permanent superintendent positions. The three options the district is considered, were conducting a search to fill the position, having an interim superintendent continue to lead the district, or appointing a candidate to the superintendent position.
Through the month of December, school board members reached out to teachers and support staff union leaders, representatives of the Rockford Education Foundation, Music Partners, and Rocket Boosters, and the District Administrative Plus Team to meet and get feedback on the search process.
During the last regular meeting Dec. 16, board member Campbell said it was evident across conversations with various district organizations that “Rhonda has earned the respect of many of her peers and many of those in the community.”
“Hearing the words from community — from our stakeholders, from our staff and everything — that they’re seeing what we’re seeing speaks volumes. I am very thankful that you guys took time to do this. I’m thankful that we’re hearing these things and that we are looking ahead in the right direction,” school board member Jessica Johnson said.
Campbell made a motion to remove the temporary timeline from Dean’s contract, and to have her serve as the interim superintendent until the end of the school year. This motion was unanimously approved.
“Thank you, the board for giving me this opportunity. I have a lot to learn, but thank you for mentioning that and been an educational leader for 20 years. I have a network of leaders to lean on, both the principalship and superintendents,” Dean said after it was decided that she will serve as interim superintendent rather than temporary interim superintendent.
Since Dean is currently the principal of Rockford High School, a second motion was approved to retract her principal duties as the interim superintendent role will now be a full-time responsibility until the end of the school year.
Once this school year is complete, the board plans to launch a formal search process for the next superintendent. Dean’s contract devised and approved Nov. 26 is also being reworked and will be brought forth in the New Year for board approval, and a plan to fill the Rockford High School principal vacancy will also be discussed.
