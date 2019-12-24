When Michael Tauber became Rockford’s head basketball coach 17 years ago his goal was to make it a “basketball town.” After posting his 300th career win Friday Tauber says he is proud to call Rockford a basketball town.
The milestone came in the form of a 65-35 victory over Southwest Christian. Earlier in the week Rockford defeated Concordia Academy 84-50 and Big Lake 59-44, improving to 8-0 this season.
“When I came here they only pulled out one side of the gym bleachers,” recalls Tauber. “On my first day I said I didn’t care how many people came, we will pull out both sides of the bleachers. Now we put up a portable bleacher and pack the house.”
Tauber is the second youngest active coach in the state who has reached 300 wins as head coach. Before he came the record for wins in a season was 14. Since then Rockford has had 15 seasons over 14 wins, with Tauber averaging 17 wins per season.
After Friday’s milestone win there was a celebration with the game attended by extended family, friends and former players/coaches. Cake was involved.
Tauber said he was especially appreciative of his wife Kari who contacted a lot of people about the milestone without his knowing.
“A big part of this success is having an understanding wife,” Tauber proclaims. “She started working on it last year and made this a special night.”
It was also special to celebrate with his father John, who Tauber says taught him a lot as a long time high school coach at Wheaton High School. Also there to share the special moment were Tauber’s two sons, Coke and Drew.
“I lean on our coaches for helping build a successful program,” adds Tauber about assistants on staff or as volunteers. “This season our program is 27-2 including teams in grades 9-12. The junior varsity lost twice in overtime.”
Tauber says his game strategy over the years depended on what type of players he had. In 2008 he had one player over six feet tall. That season Rockford went 28-3, advancing to the state tournament. Rockford also went to state in 2005.
Rockford faced three strong programs last week and limited each team to 20 points or less in the first half. The Rockets led Concordia 35-20, Big Lake 31-16 and Southwest Christian 38-13.
Having one of Tauber’s taller teams has been a key factor. The front line has 7-foot center Calvin Sisk, along with 6-6 forwards Chris Hall and Carter Kulavik. Luke Pepin is a 6-3 point guard.
“We talk about working to limit teams to one shot,” notes Tauber. “We force poor shooting opportunities with no second chance. On offense were are doing better at limiting turnovers and are knocking down shots.”
Against Concordia Rockford jumped to a 19-2 lead. Ryan Boysen led with 19 points, followed by Todd Traen with 12, Luke Pepin 12 and Sisk scored 11. The defense held Big Lake to 23 percent shooting from the field.
Tauber said Sisk had a coming out party against Big Lake with 22 points and 13 rebounds after he had not scored much early in the season. Sisk also helped Rockford hold Big Lake’s leading scorer, who averages 19 points a game, to no points.
Traen set the tone by hitting three straight 3-point baskets at the start. He netted two more to start the second half. Traen finished with 15 points and Pepin grabbed eight rebounds.
It was ugly sweater night when Rockford faced Southwest Christian. Sisk had 15 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks. Traen had 11 points, Boysen 10 and sophomore Sam Zilmer added six.
Rockford will enter the Granite City Classic tournament at St. Cloud State, facing Princeton, 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27 and Cristo Rey Jesuit from Minneapolis, 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28.
