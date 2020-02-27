Alayna Schloeder from Rockford had one small blemish at the State Class A gymnastics meet Saturday when she fell off the balance beam. Otherwise her routines were a thing of beauty.
The senior captured fourth place in the all-around competition involving all four events at the Roy Wilkens Auditorium in St. Paul. She posted scores of at least nine in all events, placing in three.
Schloeder was second on floor exercise at 9.7, third on vault at 9.7, fourth on uneven bars at 9.575 and scored 9.2 on beam where she did not place due to the fall. She was 14th.
“Alayna performed her double back flip on floor and was the only gymnast who did,” said coach Averi Shrode. “It was a pretty difficult skill. She also stuck bars with a great routine.”
Schloeder fell on beam but got back up and finished strong, notes Shrode, who claims she would have taken first in the event without the fall. She still scored a high 9.2.
A clean routine also would have pushed her close to the top in the all-around. The top four were within a point a part. The winner was Jada Olsen of Perham at 38.625. Schloeder scored 38.175, a little short of her season high.
Elise Biorn qualified for state on uneven bars and posted a score of 8.3. Shrode said how Biorn “did awesome for her first time at state as a ninth grader. That is a big deal.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.