Senior Alayna Schloeder not only captured the Section 5A all-around gymnastics title but won all four events.
Schloeder will compete at the State Class A meet, Feb. 21-22 at the Roy Wilkens Auditorium in St. Paul. Also advancing is Elise Biorn who finished second on uneven bars with a score of 9.300.
Rockford posted its high team score of the season at 135.900 to place third at the section meet behind Watertown-Mayer (145.00) and Delano (138.025).
“The girls did amazing as a team and got our season high even without all-arounder and co-captain Mackenzie Bakken,” said coach Averi Baaken. “We definitely missed her.”
Baaken was replaced by Rachel Sandberg and Sami Boyd on vault, Chloe Kisch on bars, Lydia Schmatz on beam and Olivia Peterson on floor.
Schloeder had a season high all-around score of 38.700, placing first on vault (9.725), first on bars (9.725), first on beam (9.725) and first on floor (9.550). She was ranked sixth in the metro in the all-around among both classes.
Biorn scored 35.000 in the all-around for fourth place. The top three all-arounders qualified for state. Allie Campbell was 10th in the all-around.
The state Class A team competition starts at 11 a.m. Friday and the individual meet is 11 a.m. Friday. Class AA competition starts at 6 p.m. both days.
