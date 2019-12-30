Rockford’s Sydney Manthana did not feet well entering the game against Foley Friday morning, but was feeling great after scoring 30 points and reaching the 1,000-point milestone in her career.
Rockford was playing its second game in the Granit City Classic in St. Cloud. The team defeated Rocori 75-60 Thursday and lost to Foley 74-62.
Coach Marty Johnson was not sure if it was the early 10:30 a.m. start time, but he said his team came out flat.
“We were very lucky to be down by only two points at half, as we didn’t play our best basketball,” notes Johnson. “We tried to regroup at half, but the second half was more of the same.”
Manthana came into the game needing 25 points to reach 1,000 in her career. She is averaging 18.3 points per game this season, so there was a chance to hit the mark.
However, Manthana was battling flu like symptoms before the game. She had seven points in the first half before exploding to score 23 more in the second half to reach the milestone as a junior. She did it at the free throw line where she was 13 of 14 in the game.
“Sydney has been playing at a very high level, and I knew it was just a matter of time before she hit 1,000,” adds Johnson. “I think everyone was hoping she would have done it at home, but we will be recognizing her at Friday’s home game against Milaca.”
Rockford is home against Milaca at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3 and at home against Mound-Westonka, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7. The team is 8-2 on the season.
“Sydney is a great all-around basketball player, who has been playing varsity since her eighth-grade year,” said Johnson. “She has very good ball handling skills and has an uncanny ability to get to the rim and finishes very well. Defensively, she anticipates as well as anyone I’ve ever coached.”
Manthana is the sixth girls in Rockford girls basketball history to reach 1,000 points with a year and a half to go.”
Against Foley Sara Byers and Ellie Sather both scored nine points.
Four Rockets scored in double figures in the win over Rocori. Manthana led with 16 points, followed by Jayden Lark 15, Byers 12, Ellie Sather 10, Makayla Graunke 8 and Aliyah Robran 7.
Rocori is a 3A school entering the game with a 6-2 record. Rockford was playing without starting forward Ava Cusciotta, who sprained her ankle last week against Litchfield.
“Offensively I was very happy to put up 43 first half points, but defensively I was not happy to give up 39,” said Johnson. “We got ourselves into foul trouble the first half, and put Rocori on the free throw line 19 times.”
Rockford yielded just 21 second half points. Nine different Rockets scored points. Lark also hurt her ankle at practice on Monday and was iffy to play against Rocori. However, she not only played, but scored 15 points.
